7 players and coaches with the most on the line in Super Bowl LI, ranked

For as great as Tom Brady has been throughout his career – for all the accolades and accomplishments he’s collected – he still isn’t the unequivocal best quarterback of all time. Currently, he’s sitting at four Super Bowl rings, which is tied with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw for the most ever for a quarterback. Brady has better numbers than both of them, but there’s still that tie at the top in terms of rings.

What would a fifth Super Bowl do for Brady? It would separate him from the pack and cement his place as the greatest quarterback to ever step foot on an NFL field. At least, it should. By the time he calls it a career, Brady will own just about every meaningful record. That’s not what he plays for, though. Those records won’t make him the so-called “G.O.A.T.”

A fifth championship will do that, and considering it’d be one more than any other quarterback, how can anyone argue with that notion? They can’t, and that’s why this game means so much to him and his legacy. There’s no chance of him hurting his reputation – it’s merely a chance for him to improve it further.

Matt Slocum

AP photo