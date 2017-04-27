Colin Cowherd explains why Mitchell Trubisky should hope he doesn’t go No. 1 overall

Mitchell Trubisky better hope he doesn't go No. 1

“Be very careful about saying you want to be the No. 1 quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, because I’m here to tell you that the No. 1 draft pick, as a quarterback, is overrated.

"Here’s the last 10 head coaches who had the No. 1 pick: Jeff Fisher, fired. Lovie Smith, fired. Chuck Pagano, hot seat. Bill O’Brien, hot seat. Tony Sparano, fired. Lane Kiffin, fired. Jim Schwartz, fired. Steve Spagnuolo, fired. Mike Nolan, fired.

"You do realize when you go No. 1, you’re getting - on average - a coach who’s going to be fired. Translation: chaos. This year’s coach is Hue Jackson, off a 1-15 season. After him is rookie head coach Kyle Shanahan, John Fox - already been fired twice, probably a third time - Doug Marrone and Mike Mularkey.

"Here’s the past seven coaches picking in tonight’s first round: Bill Belichick traded out to Sean Payton, Dan Quinn, Mike Tomlin, Mike McCarthy, Jason Garrett, Andy Reid, Pete Carroll. I think I’d rather go to those coaches and be in the bottom of the first round if I was a quarterback.”