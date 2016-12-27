Yes, the Miami Dolphins are in the playoffs; allow us to reintroduce a forgotten franchise

Then Miami went on the quietest six-game winning streak you'll ever not see or be remotely aware of. Pittsburgh, Buffalo, the Jets, San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco with the Steelers game, interestingly enough, being the only of the six that wasn't decided by a single score. After a 38-6 blowout loss to the Ravens dropped Miami to 7-5, you kind of figured it would slip back and another contender -- Baltimore/Pittsburgh, Denver - would get into the playoff race. That seemed especially likely when starter Ryan Tannehill was knocked out in the second half of Week 14 and Matt Moore, who'd taken 30 snaps in the past four years, had to replace him. Moore led a two-minute drill to give Miami a last-second win in that game, was great in a rout of the Jets and, with an assist from kicker Andrew Franks (who drilled a 55-yarder to send the game into overtime) and the dearly departed Rex Ryan, won on Christmas Eve to put Miami in a position to let the Chiefs do the dirty work on Denver on Christmas night to sneak into the playoffs.

