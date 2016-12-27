Yes, the Miami Dolphins are in the playoffs; allow us to reintroduce a forgotten franchise
Since the Miami Dolphins are one of the most anonymous playoff teams in recent history, we thought we'd give you a primer on the team that'll have you saying "wait, they're in the playoffs" for the next 11 days and then completely forgetting about them instant they lose 39-7 in the wild-card round.Getty Images Getty Images
The Miami Dolphins are a football team from South Florida best known for their orange and teal color scheme, losing to the Patriots and playing in a stadium named after a restaurant chain where patrons put up with subpar food just to see Prince's guitar or a pack of Keith Richards' Parliaments and buy a location-specific T-shirt at the end of their meals.Joel Auerbach Getty Images
They're a once-proud franchise with two Super Bowl titles, the winningest coach in NFL history and the honor of having the only team ever to finish a season undefeated.Focus on Sport Getty Images
But Miami has made the playoffs only once in the previous 14 years and has won a single postseason game since Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino retired in 1999.Getty Images Getty Images
In 16 of Don Shula's 26 seasons, Miami made the playoffs. When Shula retired, Jimmy Johnson took over and made the postseason in three of his four years. Johnson quit after a 62-7 playoff loss (it was both his and Marino's final NFL game), and Miami never recovered. Since Johnson, there have been nine head (on interim) coaches, a list that includes names both familiar (Nick Saban, Dave Wannstedt) and forgotten (Cam Cameron, Dan Campbell, Jim Bates).Gin Ellis NFL
The team has three playoff appearances since Johnson left including, as mentioned above, just one in the last 14 years. That came in 2008 -- the year Tom Brady was out with an injury and Miami still needed a tiebreaker to beat the Pats in the AFC East.Getty Images Getty Images
This year, Miami started 1-4 under rookie coach Adam Gase, who quickly moved through the coaching ranks to become a head coach at age 38. The team's first two losses were predictable -- the Dolphins opened at Seattle and at New England. But then they needed overtime to beat the Browns and followed that with two-score losses to Cincinnati and Tennessee. The first is 5-9-1. The second just missed the playoffs. Things seemed on the way to another rebuilding year in southern Florida. Only 12 teams in NFL history have made the playoffs after a 1-4 start.Getty Images Getty Images
Then Miami went on the quietest six-game winning streak you'll ever not see or be remotely aware of. Pittsburgh, Buffalo, the Jets, San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco with the Steelers game, interestingly enough, being the only of the six that wasn't decided by a single score. After a 38-6 blowout loss to the Ravens dropped Miami to 7-5, you kind of figured it would slip back and another contender -- Baltimore/Pittsburgh, Denver - would get into the playoff race. That seemed especially likely when starter Ryan Tannehill was knocked out in the second half of Week 14 and Matt Moore, who'd taken 30 snaps in the past four years, had to replace him. Moore led a two-minute drill to give Miami a last-second win in that game, was great in a rout of the Jets and, with an assist from kicker Andrew Franks (who drilled a 55-yarder to send the game into overtime) and the dearly departed Rex Ryan, won on Christmas Eve to put Miami in a position to let the Chiefs do the dirty work on Denver on Christmas night to sneak into the playoffs.MCT TNS via Getty Images
Miami is ranked 22nd in offense and 30th in defense. Only one other possible playoff team has both units ranked in the bottom half of the league (Kansas City: 20th and 24th, respectively). And of the 13 teams that will eventually comprise the playoff field (the AFC is set, the NFC has a three-way battle for two spots), 10 have a unit ranked in the top 10. No one unit is worse than Miami's defense.Rich Barnes Getty Images
Tannehill is listed as day-to-day with his Grade II MCL sprain, but the Dolphins are unsure whether he'll play in the postseason.Getty Images Getty Images
The spark for the team's out-of-nowhere run was the out-of-nowhere success of 2015 fifth-round pick Jay Ajayi from Boise State. He rushed for 204 in the first game of the winning streak over Pittsburgh and 214 the next Sunday, becoming the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to have back-to-back 200-yard games. Ajayi ran for 111 the following week, breaking his streak, but then wouldn't go over 100 until Saturday, when he had 206 against the Bills and became the fourth back ever to have three 200-yard games in a season. Ajayi helped, almost single-handedly, Miami's run game to a top-10 ranking.Rich Barnes Getty Images
The team's two Pro Bowlers were both on the defensive end: Cameron Wake and his 11.5 sacks and Ndamukong Suh, disruptive as ever, were both voted on. The only possible snub was Jarvis Landry, Miami's top wideout.Getty Images Getty Images
Miami will be the No. 6 seed in the playoffs (and play at Pittsburgh) unless it beats New England this week and the Chargers beat the Chiefs, whereupon the Dolphins will become the No. 5 seed and play at Houston.Getty Images Getty Images