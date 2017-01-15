3 reasons the Kansas City Chiefs will beat the Pittsburgh Steelers

There will be no blowout this time around

The last time the Chiefs and Steelers met, Pittsburgh blew out Alex Smith’s squad 43-14 at home. It was an ugly loss for the Chiefs but one that they rebounded from in a huge way, rising all the way to the No. 2 seed in the AFC. This game won’t be nearly as lopsided, and in fact, it’ll be the Chiefs making the most of their second chance against the Steelers.

Kansas City will roll to a win at home, where they are 6-2 this season. Arrowhead Stadium will give the Chiefs a huge advantage, but it’s not the only reason they’ll win this game. Here are three reasons the Chiefs will beat the red-hot Steelers on Sunday night and set up a likely meeting with the Patriots in the AFC title game.

