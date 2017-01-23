Johnny Manziel offers advice to President Donald Trump

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel announced last week that he planned to start a new chapter in his life, tweeting that he was a "douche" in 2016.

On Monday, Manziel -- who has recently become very active on Twitter -- gave some unsolicited social media advice to President Donald Trump. Manziel directed a series of tweets at the official President of the United States account. Profanity has been censored.

[UPDATE]: Shortly after tweeting @POTUS, Manziel's account was mysteriously deactivated.