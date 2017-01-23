Is Tom Brady the greatest playoff quarterback ever? Stats say yes.

So it's an easy answer: Brady is the best to ever play in the playoffs. You play the most, you win the most, you lead in all major statistical categories. Getting G.O.A.T. status hardly seems controversial. Playoff achievements are only a sliver of importance in deciding the all-time G.O.A.T., however. Football isn't like golf or tennis, where you can reliably measure the individual by how many major tournaments he's won. It's not even like basketball, where one player has outsized influence on the fortunes of a team.

Football statheads will tell you quarterback wins are almost as meaningless as pitcher wins in baseball. There are so many dependent factors -- teammates, defense, coaching, opponents, PSI -- that Brady, even playing the most important position in team sports, can only do so much. The hater will say New England is 14-6 without Brady, with those games started by players with no prior NFL experience. If Belichick can go 11-5 with Matt Cassel, does that devalue Tom Brady in any way?

How could it? Matt Cassel hasn't won four Super Bowls, gone 24-9 in the playoffs and won four titles with a fifth possibly on the way. But the same way Brady can't be penalized for playing for the greatest coach in history, his all-time reputation shouldn't rest on it either.

