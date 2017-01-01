How to watch every NFL Week 17 game
It all comes down to this. Sunday marks the end of the regular season — a season that was filled with surprise and disappointment for teams across the league. Not every game comes with playoff implications, but there are a handful you should be keeping a close eye on.
To help you do just that, follow along with our watch guide, giving you a glimpse at every game on Sunday's slate.
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. CBS (Sunday Ticket channel 705)
Key matchup: Steve Smith vs. Dre Kirkpatrick
This is “probably” going to be Smith’s last game of his career, so he says, and he figures to be a big factor in an otherwise meaningless game. expect him to put up big numbers against Kirkpatrick, who’s a good-sized corner with great length.
Fun fact: Joe Flacco is the first Ravens quarterback with more than 4,000 yards since Vinny Testaverde in 1996
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. CBS (706)
Key matchup: Jalen Ramsey vs. T.Y. Hilton
Ramsey has had a great stretch of games and is playing as well as any cornerback in the league right now. He’s not an ideal matchup for the smaller, quicker Hilton, but if he continues to be a ball hawk, Luck and the offense will struggle.
Fun fact: Blake Bortles is one of three quarterbacks in Jaguars history with two seasons of 3,500 yards.
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. CBS (707)
Key matchup: Matt Moore vs. Bill Belichick
This isn’t a direct matchup obviously, but Belichick has a history of exposing a team’s biggest weakness. For the Dolphins, Matt Moore is playing well, but he’ll have a hiccup against the Patriots’ top-ranked defense in terms of scoring.
Fun fact: The Patriots haven't won in Miami since 2012.
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. FOX (711)
Key matchup: Chicago’s secondary vs. Adam Thielen
Thielen has burst onto the scene this season, nearing 1,000 yards receiving. The combination of he and Stefon Diggs is a good one for Minnesota and one that the Bears could have trouble stopping.
Fun fact: Jordan Howard’s 1,178 yards rushing are the third most by a rookie in Bears history.
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m. CBS (708)
Key matchup: Bills CBs vs. Jets' receivers
Stephon Gilmore is not expected to play, while Brandon Marshall is questionable. That leaves Ronald Darby and Quincy Enunwa as each teams' best options, respectively.
Fun fact: In his last start, EJ Manuel had 245 yards and two touchdowns. It came against the Jets.
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. FOX (712)
Key matchup: Fletcher Cox vs. Zack Martin
The Cowboys are likely to rest starters this week, but for at least some of the game, Cox will line up against Martin. This is a matchup of dominant players who hardly ever lose one-on-one battles.
Fun fact: Dak Prescott needs one win to set the NFL record for wins by a rookie quarterback in one season.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. CBS (709)
Key matchup: Terrelle Pryor vs. Artie Burns
The Steelers may opt to rest Burns and keep him fresh for the postseason, but he could use as much work as he can get. The impressive rookie will be a handful for Pryor, who’s been equally great this season.
Fun fact: The Browns have lost 12 straight at Heinz Field and 16 of their past 17.
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. FOX (713)
Key matchup: James Bradberry vs. Mike Evans
Bradberry has had a bit of a rough rookie year, and it won’t get any easier when Evans comes into his zone on Sunday. This is a matchup of big, physical players and it should be a fun one to watch.
Fun fact: Greg Olsen is the only TE in NFL history with three straight seasons of 1,000 yards.
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. CBS (710)
Key matchup: Jadeveon Clowney vs. Titans’ tackles
Clowney has become (close to) the player everyone expected him to be. He’s had a great 2016 season and is a big reason the Texans’ defense has played well in J.J. Watt’s absence. Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin could give him fits on Sunday though.
Fun fact: DeAndre Hopkins has 50 catches and 800 yards in each of his first four seasons – a feat only eight other players in league history have done.
New York Giants at Washington Redskins, 4:25 p.m. FOX (716)
Key matchup: Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Josh Norman
This is the second-most meaningful game of the day, and it’s one that will be a hard-fought battle. Beckham and Norman obviously have a history and they’ll be sure to see plenty of each other on Sunday.
Fun fact: Sterling Shepard's eight touchdown catches are tied for third-most by a rookie in Giants history.
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. FOX (717)
Key matchup: Saints tackles vs. Vic Beasley
Beasley surprisingly leads the NFL in sacks, and you can bet he’ll do everything in his power to extend his cushion and finish the year No. 1. The Saints will need to keep Drew Brees upright if they want to have a shot in this one.
Fun fact: Michael Thomas leads all rookies with 82 catches and 981 yards, while he's tied for first with eight touchdowns catches.
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. CBS (714)
Key matchup: Matt McGloin vs. Von Miller
The Broncos’ defense is outstanding, even without DeMarcus Ware. McGloin will get his first taste of what it’s like to face a Super Bowl-caliber D for an entire game, and it will give fans a glimpse of what they can expect in the playoffs.
Fun fact: Amari Cooper is just the ninth player in NFL history to start his career with two straight seasons of 1,000 yards.
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. FOX (718)
Key matchup: David Johnson vs. Rams’ defense
Johnson should be an MVP candidate, and he would be one if the Cardinals weren’t a massive disappointment. He’ll face the tough Rams defense, which boasts Aaron Donald in the middle.
Fun fact: The all-time series is tied 37-37-2.
Kansas City Chiefs at San Diego Chargers, 4:25 p.m. CBS (715)
Key matchup: Eric Berry vs. Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry
The Chargers have a nice duo in Gates and Henry, but Berry is playing like the best safety in football. He can take away Rivers’ favorite targets in the middle of the field.
Fun fact: Dontari Poe is the only DT in NFL history with a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown in his career.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. FOX (719)
Key matchup: Carlos Hyde vs. Seattle’s run defense
Hyde has been one of the few bright spots of the season, rushing for 988 yards and six touchdowns. He needs just 12 yards to reach 1,000 for the first time in his career, but the Seahawks won’t make it easy.
Fun fact: Thomas Rawls had a career-high 209 yards against the 49ers in 2015.
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 8:30 p.m. NBC
Key matchup: Jordy Nelson vs. Darius Slay
Slay should make is return on Sunday after missing the past two games, and the Lions will need him. They’re arguably the worst pass defense in the league, allowing the highest completion percentage and passer rating.
Fun fact: Aaron Rodgers is 12-3 in his career against the Lions, including 5-2 on the road. He has a passer rating of 108.0 in those 15 games.