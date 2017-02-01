Greg Jennings explains why Tom Brady, not Julio Jones, is the best player in Super Bowl LI

Greg Jennings: The Patriots cannot win without Tom Brady

“So, the obvious pick would be for me to go with a receiver, but I’m not. I’m actually going to jump on the other side and go with Tom Brady.

"I’m going to minimize the statistics because I know [Skip] has the stats for us. When it comes to ‘best player,’ and yes, Julio impacts the game without having to catch the ball, without having to score touchdowns.

"Tom impacts the game on offense [and] on defense because what he does is puts pressure on your defense, he puts pressure on your offense.

"He puts pressure on your defenders to make sure they’re trying to get pressure on him. If you don’t disrupt what he’s doing, you have no shot at slowing them down. You talk about all the weapons that the Falcons have. Now I’ve selected the Falcons to win, but when we talk about best player, if you take Tom Brady off of that field on Sunday, the Patriots have NO shot. No shot.

"That’s what the best player does. Regardless of how they impact the game, whether they play well or not - if they’re removed, can [their team] still have a chance of winning?

"If you remove Julio, do the Atlanta Falcons still have a chance at winning? Yes.”

Michael Madrid

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports