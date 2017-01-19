The 5 most crucial plays of the Green Bay Packers’ season

For an encore to Aaron Rodgers’ 2014 “R-E-L-A-X” season, when Green Bay bounced back from a 1-2 season start, the Packers quarterback has orchestrated a remarkable "run-the-table" season comeback from 4-6 that perhaps only he believed could finish in Houston.

At Atlanta on Sunday, the Pack will look to extend their winning streak that began November 28 on Monday Night Football. As we’ve done previously with the AFC Championship finalists, New England and Pittsburgh, let’s take a look some of the most crucial plays that have brought Green Bay one win away from the Super Bowl.

