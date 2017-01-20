3 things that should worry the Packers against the Falcons on Sunday

Cause for concern in Green Bay?

The Packers have gone on a surprising run in recent weeks, having won eight games in a row. Their winning streak not only helped them reach the playoffs, but it also got them to the NFC Championship game where they’ll take on the Falcons in Atlanta. The Packers are underdogs in this one, but with Aaron Rodgers playing like a Hall of Famer, there’s no telling which way this game will go.

While having Rodgers is certainly nice, it doesn’t completely eliminate the Packers’ cause for concern on Sunday. The Falcons are red-hot and the offense is firing on all cylinders. Conversely, the Packers are reeling health-wise, and they’re more reliant on Rodgers than ever before.

Here are three things the Packers have to be worried about on Sunday when they face the Falcons.

AP

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Pre