The 51 greatest plays in Super Bowl history, ranked

After two kicks in snow during the Tuck Rule Game, did you really think Adam Vinatieri was going to miss a 48-yarder in a dome? One beef though: Vinatieri kicked the ball with 7 seconds left. You go and time a 48-yard field goal. Four seconds, max. There was 3 seconds when the ball went through the upright, meaning New England should have had to kick off to the Rams to give The Greatest Show on Turf one last performance.

