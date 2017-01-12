The most triumphant playoff moment for all 32 NFL teams

New England Patriots -- Rams upset (Super Bowl XXXVI)

It's hard to pick from the four Pats Super Bowl wins -- you could make a case for all of them (and maybe the Tuck Rule game too). Three of them came down to the last real play and the other was in doubt late. You could pick the upset of the Rams because it was the team's first. The Panthers game was probably the best. Beating the Eagles established New England as a dynasty. And the recent Seahawks Super Bowl was the biggest steal and ended a drought, ensuring Brady and Belichick would unquestionably go down as the greatest quarterback/coach tandem ever. But we'll go with that 2002 upset, when Brady and the Pats were two-touchdown underdogs to the mighty Rams and figured to have no chance to win. They did and the rest is history.

