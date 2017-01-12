The most triumphant playoff moment for all 32 NFL teams
Last week, FOX Sports looked at the worst playoff moments for all 32 NFL teams. This week, in the interest of fairness and positivity, we identified the greatest moment for each franchise.This content is subject to copyright. Boston Globe via Getty Images
Dallas Cowboys -- The first triplet (Super Bowl XXVII)
The Cowboys rebuild came faster than anyone thought -- after going 1-15 in 1989, they surprised everyone by making the playoffs in 1991 and thus accelerated the timetable for Jimmy Johnson, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and the proprietors of The White House. They didn't disappoint, going to the Super Bowl the next year and routing the Buffalo Bills, 52-17. Dallas became the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in four years (later matched by the Patriots).This content is subject to copyright. Sporting News via Getty Images
New York Giants -- The (best) Catch (Super Bowl XLII)
With all due respect to Joe Montana and Dwight Clark, "The Catch" should have transferred hands when David Tyree came down with his helmet grab to help defeat the undefeated, heavily favored Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. The two forgotten memories from that game: 1) Tyree was only able to make his catch after Eli Manning deftly avoided a sure sack, and 2) It was almost all for naught as, on the last drive of the game, Tom Brady overthrew a streaking Randy Moss by about 2 yards in what would have been, given the stakes, perhaps the biggest play in the history of the NFL. As it is, Tyree's makes the list in its place.Drew Hallowell Getty Images
Philadelphia Eagles -- Donovan, finally (2004 NFC championship)
Unlike in the Rocky movies, Philadelphia wouldn't win the sequel to its first Super Bowl appearance (which came all the way back in 1980). But after three straight losses in the NFC Championship game, the Eagles rolled over Atlanta in the 2004 season to make it back to the NFL's title game, where they lost a not-as-close-as-you-remember game to the Pats.Drew Hallowell
Washington Redskins -- 70 Chip (Super Bowl XVII)
Here comes the Diesel. Fourth-and-1 on the Miami 43-yard line. Dolphins up 17-13 in front of a crowd of 103,667 at the Rose Bowl. You knew what was coming. They knew what was coming. Everybody knew what was coming -- one of the most basic calls in an NFL playbook. But nobody could stop John Riggins, who took the handoff, wiggled out of the hands of Don McNeal and then outran Glenn Blackwood for what would be the game-winning touchdown. It's still probably the most famous run in Super Bowl history.
Chicago Bears -- Da Bears (Super Bowl XX)
They had a goal since training camp to give Chicago a Super Bowl champ. They stopped the run, they stopped the pass and they liked to dump guys on their -- hey now! In what was the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history, Mike Ditka's Bears rolled over a outmatched Patriots team, 46-10. Chicago hasn't won it all since -- a drought that might one day be attributed to Ditka getting cute and letting The Fridge run for a touchdown rather than giving Walter Payton the score he deserved.Focus on Sport Getty Images
Detroit Lions -- A championship (game) (1991 divisional playoff)
When you have one playoff win in the Super Bowl era, it's not too hard to pick. While fans in Washington had been chanting "we want Dallas" the day before, in anticipation of a Redskins-Cowboys NFC championship, Detroit had other ideas, taking an early lead over Dallas and never giving it up, en route to a 38-6 win. The next week, they'd get to within seven points of the 'Skins at halftime but wouldn't score again in a 41-10 loss at RFK Stadium. Detroit hasn't been out of the wild card since.Betsy Peabody Rowe/WireImage.com NFL
Green Bay Packers -- The first champions (Super Bowl I)
Super Bowl I wasn't sold out and was aired on two television networks (which each paid the equivalent of $7.5 million in today's money for the rights). But it still generated great interest, even if the words "Super Bowl" didn't get mentioned in The New York Times front-page story until the fifth paragraph. Green Bay would win Super Bowl II also and then, a few years later, the game's trophy was named after that Packers coach, Vince Lombardi, who died of cancer while coaching the Redskins.Getty Images NFL
Minnesota Vikings - Team of the decade, upset (1987 divisional playoff)
From 1968-78, the Vikes made the playoffs 10 times, advanced to the Super Bowl four times and lost in every one (in games that weren't particularly close). That's why we're going with the team's 1987 divisional round upset of the 13-3 San Francisco 49ers, who had Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Bill Walsh and had won two of the last six Super Bowls (and would go on to win the next two also). Anthony Carter had a playoff-record 227 receiving yards, a mark that's only been surpassed once since. Minnesota, as always, would end up losing later in the playoffs, when a Wade Wilson pass into the end zone on the game's final play was deflected by future Hall of Famer Darrell Green.Focus on Sport Getty Images
Atlanta Falcons -- The Dirty Birds (1998 NFC championship)
The Vikings were 15-1 and appeared destined for the Super Bowl when their field-goal kicker Gary Anderson, who hadn't missed all season, lined up for a chip-shot that would have given Minnesota a late, insurmountable 10-point lead. He missed, Atlanta tied the game with under one minute remaining and won in overtime.
Carolina Panthers - Cam the conquerer (2015 NFC championship)
Making the conference championship in 1996, in the franchise's second year of existence, was the biggest surprise. Going to the Super Bowl in 2003 and almost beating the Patriots was *thisclose* to being the team's greatest moment. But in terms of sheer excitement and confidence, Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly and Josh Norman leading Carolina to a dominant 49-15 win over the Cardinals, scoring the most points in NFC championship history, was tops. What happened two weeks later shall remain unsaid.Jeremy Brevard Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
New Orleans Saints -- Beating Peyton (Super Bow XLIV)
In 2009, the Saints had more wins in the playoffs than they'd had in their entire history, capped off by a Super Bowl win over Peyton Manning and the Colts. The catalyst was one of the most underrated plays in NFL history: Trailing 10-6 at halftime, Sean Payton's team kicked off to start the second half, but instead of going deep they ran an "ambush" onside kick -- the first surprise onside in Super Bowl history -- recovered it, scored the go-ahead touchdown and never looked back. Tracy Porter's interception of a Manning pass with Indy at the Saints' 31 and trailing by seven points late, was just as big, if not quite the stunner of what happened to start the half.Getty Images Getty Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- A title (Super Bowl XXXVII)
There's a sort of revisionist history (if not revisionist, then maybe forgotten) about the Bucs-Raiders Super Bowl. It was such an easy win for Tampa (it led 34-3 and won 48-21) that we remember Jon Gruden's team as big favorites over the hapless Raiders. But Oakland entered the game as 3.5-point favorites and with MVP Rich Gannon. But the 37-year-old threw five picks, three for pick-sixes. Interestingly, neither of those pick-sixes went to the game's MVP Dexter Jackson. Two went to Dwight Smith and another went to Derrick Brooks. Jackson presumably won because his interceptions were earlier or the voting had taken place before Smith's last-minute pick-six.Focus on Sport Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals -- Victory in defeat (Super Bowl XLIII)
As much as you can lose with dignity, the Arizona Cardinals did just that in Super Bowl XLIII. If not for the crazy 100-yard interception return by James Harrison to end the first half and Santonio Holmes' toe-tapping game-winner, Arizona would have a Super Bowl trophy and Kurt Warner would be a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame (instead of just a likely enshrinee). When you make the playoffs twice in 35 years and win just one game in that stretch, a loss can still be your greatest, if most bittersweet, playoff moment.Getty Images Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams -- The Greatest Show on Turf (Super Bowl XXXIV)
When major free-agent signing Trent Green was knocked out for the year in the Rams' third preseason game, the AP declared the team's "chances for a turnaround season took a major hit," an understatement if there ever was one. Green's replacement wasn't mentioned until the 15th graf of that stor,y but it didn't take long for Kurt Warner to become a household name. Putting up one of the great and certainly most unexpected seasons in history, the former grocery stocker threw for 4,351 yards and led the NFL in touchdown passes, QB rating, yards-per attempt and completion percentage in a stunning Super Bowl season for Dick Vermeil, who would retire (again) soon after. Oh yeah, Marshall Faulk was pretty good that year, too. Pro Football Reference's Approximate Value stat rates Faulk's 1999 as the second-greatest in NFL history.Focus on Sport Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers -- The Catch (1981 NFC championship)
Five Super Bowls in 14 years offers a lot of choices for the greatest moment in Niners history. But you have to go back to the beginning for the biggest: Without The Play, the story of Montana, Walsh and Young might be vastly different.
Seattle Seahawks -- Crabtree (2013 NFC championship)
The Super Bowl victory that followed is the greatest moment in team history, but the Crabtree play was the catalyst for it all. It also provided for one of the most memorable television moments in years.Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills -- When there was hope (Super Bowl XXV)
The Bills had made it to one AFC championships in their history before getting back in 1990 and putting a 51-3 trouncing on the Raiders. They led 41-3 at halftime, the most in a first half of any playoff game. The Raiders had never lost a game by so much in the Super Bowl era. Buffalo rolled into the 25th Super Bowl as touchdown favorites over the Jeff Hostetler-led Giants. We don't have to remind you what happened next.
Miami Dolphins -- Perfection (Super Bowl VII)
The 1972 Dolphins might be the most overrated team in NFL history. Scratch that -- it's not even close. Only one Super Bowl winner has ever had an easier schedule, and only four teams overall in the next 40 years had a lesser strength of schedule.Focus on Sport Getty Images
New England Patriots -- Rams upset (Super Bowl XXXVI)
It's hard to pick from the four Pats Super Bowl wins -- you could make a case for all of them (and maybe the Tuck Rule game too). Three of them came down to the last real play and the other was in doubt late. You could pick the upset of the Rams because it was the team's first. The Panthers game was probably the best. Beating the Eagles established New England as a dynasty. And the recent Seahawks Super Bowl was the biggest steal and ended a drought, ensuring Brady and Belichick would unquestionably go down as the greatest quarterback/coach tandem ever. But we'll go with that 2002 upset, when Brady and the Pats were two-touchdown underdogs to the mighty Rams and figured to have no chance to win. They did and the rest is history.This content is subject to copyright. NFL
New York Jets -- Guaranteed (Super Bowl III)
Speaking of upsets: The Baltimore Colts were the biggest faves in Super Bowl history, giving 18 points to the AFL's Jets and for good reason. The NFL champs had won the first two Super Bowls by a combined 68-24 and Joe Namath's Jets were the worst of the AFL representatives up to that point. But Namath guaranteed victory and proved more prophetic than even he could have believed. New York was up 16-0 before a late Baltimore touchdown. The Jets have been waiting for another Super Bowl appearance ever since.Diamond Images Diamond Images/Getty Images
Baltimore Ravens -- An elite defense (Super Bowl XXXV)
For the entire month of October -- five games in all -- the Baltimore Ravens failed to score a touchdown and scored a total of 42 points on 14 Matt Stover field goals. Three months later, the Ravens scored 34 points in the Super Bowl to wreck the Giants by 27.Getty Images AFP/Getty Images
Cleveland Browns -- That time they made it (2002 wild card)
In the current history of the Browns (not this phony "let's take the history of the franchise that moved to Baltimore and act like it's our own" record keeping), there's just one playoff game on the books: a 36-33 loss to the Steelers. And if that fact isn't a kick in the teeth, the fact that Cleveland was up 24-7 early and 33-21 with four minutes left surely is.Ken Blaze Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals -- The Freezer Bowl (1981 AFC championship)
With the mercury at minus-9 degrees at kickoff and a wind chill of -- oh, who cares; wind chill is for rubes and does it really matter when it's -9 degrees -- Cincinnati won the coldest game in NFL history to advance to the Super Bowl.B Bennett Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers -- Bradshaw to Stallworth (Super Bowl XIV)
Lynn Swann's catch (X), James Harrison's interception (XLIII), Santonio Holmes' catch (XLIII) and that time Jerome Bettis won in Detroit (XL -- did you hear Bettis was from Detroit?!) were all tremendous Pittsburgh moments, but John Stallworth's 73-yard touchdown in Super Bowl XIV, which gave Pittsburgh a fourth-quarter lead and ensured a fourth Super Bowl win in six years (still the greatest run ever) is the greatest moment/game in the team's illustrious history.Andy Hayt Getty Images
Houston Texans -- Covering the spread against the Patriots (Saturday?)
If Houston can do that on Saturday night, it'll certainly be the best moment for a young franchise whose three playoff wins came against Cincinnati, Cincinnati and an Oakland team playing its third-string QB.Winslow Townson Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Indianapolis Colts -- Peyton's first (Super Bowl XLI)
Again, we're leaving Baltimore out of this, which makes this an easy choice: Peyton Manning finally getting his first, and only, Super Bowl with Indy. The Colts destroyed the Bears, holding Chicago to 22 first downs, five turnovers and one of the most lopsided time of possessions in a Super Bowl.
Jacksonville Jaguars -- Elway upset (1996 AFC divisional playoff)
John Elway was close to becoming Dan Marino. In 1996, the 36-year-old Elway and his 12.5-point-favorite Broncos met the second-year Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC divisional game and fell victim to a 30-27 upset at the hands of Mark Brunell, Tom Coughlin, Jimmy Smith, Keenan McCardell, Natrone Means, Kevin Hardy and Clyde Simmons. That was a pretty good team!
Tennessee Titans -- The Super Bowl (Super Bowl XXXIV)
No need to discuss how it ended.Getty Images Getty Images
Denver Broncos -- Elway's first (Super Bowl XXXII)
Time was running out for Elway to get a title, which was to be the Broncos first in four Super Bowl attempts. His early touchdown -- the helicopter across the goal line (imagine if that had happened today: majestic GIFs, funny memes and Twitter wondering whether he should enter the concussion protocol) -- helped set the tone in back-and-forth game that Green Bay tied early in the fourth, a tie that wasn't broken until Terrell Davis burst through the line for the game winner just after the 2-minute warning.This content is subject to copyright. Sporting News via Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs -- Getting to Super Bowl I (1966 AFC championship)
This stat doesn't get enough play: Without Joe Montana, the Chiefs would have two playoff wins since the merger. (With him they have four.) That's why the best comes from the 1960s, when the Chiefs pounded the Bills 31-7 to become the AFL's first representative in the Super Bowl.Focus on Sport Focus on Sport/Getty Images
Oakland Raiders -- Domination (Super Bowl XVIII, 1983)
Another underrated stat: Entering this year, Oakland had been in the playoffs 21 times during the Super Bowl and in 17 of those they won at least a game. Not too shabby! The best of those wins came in 1983, when Tom Flores and his Raiders shut down the most prolific offense in NFL history to roll to a then-record 38-9 Super Bowl defeat of the Redskins.
Los Angeles Chargers - (N/A)
And if karma has anything to say about it, it's going to stay that way. Jackals.Gary A. Vasquez Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports