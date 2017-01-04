Final NFL rookie power rankings

Bosa was the ultimate home run hitter on defense among rookies this season. He finished with 41 tackles, but 10 ½ of those were sacks. He led all rookies in that category and finished top 15 overall in sacks despite missing the first four games of the season due to a hamstring injury. The No. 3 pick was definitely worth the wait for the Chargers.

Defensive stats: 41 tackles, 10 ½ sacks, 0 INTs

Getty Images

Getty Images