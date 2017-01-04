Final NFL rookie power rankings
Ezekeil Elliott wrapped up the rushing title without touching the field in Week 17 while Joey Bosa and Jordan Howard continued to show the depth of this rookie class. During a season defined by Dallas' two amazing rookies, here are our final rankings.Getty Images Getty Images
Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles (7th last week)
For the first time in six weeks, Wentz didn’t throw an interception and continued to play it safe, connecting with tight end Zach Ertz 13 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Wentz guided the Eagles to wins in their final two games of the season, giving Philly some hope going into the offseason.
Passing stats: 379 of 607, 3,782 yards, 16 TDs, 14 INTs
Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs (9th last week)
For the fourth straight week, Hill found his way into the end zone, but unlike others on this list, his touchdowns have come in a variety of ways. He returned his second punt for a TD on Sunday and has accounted for 12 touchdowns this season.
Receiving stats: 61 catches, 593 yards, 6 TDsGetty Images Getty Images
Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jaguars (8th last week)
The Jaguars appear to have their long-term answer for opposing star wideouts. Ramsey racked up 13 passes defensed, two interceptions and a touchdown in the final five weeks of the season. He played well despite not being the biggest fan of Jacksonville’s defensive scheme.
Defensive stats: 65 tackles, 2 INTs, 0 sacksAP
Keanu Neal, S, Falcons (4th last week)
The Falcons defense doesn’t get much credit for the team’s return to the playoffs, but the unit appears to have solidified two spots for years to come. Neal and rookie teammate Deion Jones each eclipsed 100 tackles and are solid building blocks. Neal’s knack for the big hit should make opposing receivers think twice about going over the middle.
Defensive stats: 106 tackles, 0 INTsJonathan Bachman Getty Images
Deion Jones, LB, Falcons (6th last week)
Jones edged out his teammate, Neal, for top spot in tackles among rookies. He not only racked up 108 tackles this season, but he also scored on two of his three interceptions. Atlanta definitely nailed its top two picks in the 2016 draft.
Defensive stats: 102 tackles, 0 sacks, 3 INTsJonathan Bachman Getty Images
Joey Bosa, DE, Chargers (NA last week)
Bosa was the ultimate home run hitter on defense among rookies this season. He finished with 41 tackles, but 10 ½ of those were sacks. He led all rookies in that category and finished top 15 overall in sacks despite missing the first four games of the season due to a hamstring injury. The No. 3 pick was definitely worth the wait for the Chargers.
Defensive stats: 41 tackles, 10 ½ sacks, 0 INTsGetty Images Getty Images
Michael Thomas, WR, Saints (5th last week)
Drew Brees found another explosive weapon in the passing game. Thomas finished top 10 in the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and saved his best performance in the season finale. He caught 10 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in Week 17, putting the finishing touches on the best rookie receiving campaign in 2016.
Receiving stats: 92 catches, 1,137 yards, 9 TDs
Jordan Howard, RB, Bears (3rd last week)
While all eyes have been on Ezekiel Elliott – and for good reason – Howard quietly finished second in the league in rushing, marking the first time in NFL history rookies finished 1-2 in rushing. He had seven games of 100-plus rushing yards and broke the Bears’ rookie rushing record. Chicago appears to have found a gem in this fifth-rounder.
Rushing stats: 252 carries, 1,313 yards, 6 TDsGetty Images Getty Images
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys (2nd last week)
If it weren’t for his unbelievable rookie teammate, Prescott would probably run away with top rookie honors. He didn’t play much Sunday, but Prescott has already proven the immense poise he possesses. He accounted for 29 touchdowns and threw just four interceptions, exceptional production from a fourth-round pick.
Passing stats: 311 of 459, 3,667 yards, 23 TDs, 4 INTsGetty Images Getty Images
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys (1st last week)
No he did not break Eric Dickerson’s NFL rookie rushing record, but that's probably the only time Elliott didn’t exceed expectations in 2016. His impact on the Cowboys is immeasurable, and the running back should run away with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after leading the NFL in rushing.
Rushing stats: 322 carries, 1,631 yards, 15 TDs