The San Diego Chargers' powder blue jerseys might be among the league's best, but plenty of other clubs have had a similarly keen sense of fashion over the years, too.
Here's a mostly subjective look at every NFL team's best jersey ever.
Arizona Cardinals: Black alternates
When your colors are red and white and nothing else, you can never go wrong with a fierce-looking black alternate to spice things up.
Atlanta Falcons: Classic black
Black is one of Atlanta's primary colors, and this version of the jerseys that matched the black logo on the helmet made for one of the league's more intimidating looks. Today, it's an alternate choice, but it used to be the uniform for every home game.
Baltimore Ravens: Also black
We promise we're not just fans of the dark side, but these Ravens uniforms are in fact elite, even if their starting quarterback is not.
Buffalo Bills: The Jim Kelly-era blues
The classic blue of the Jim Kelly-era Bills was the team's sharpest look.
Carolina Panthers: The teal is real
We were tempted to go with yet another black colorway here, but the color on these blue alternates really pops.
Chicago Bears: The classic home outfit
Chicago is one of a handful of teams whose jerseys have remained relatively the same over the years due to their iconic nature. The navy blue with orange trim was an easy choice over the whites.
Cincinnati Bengals: Orange alternates
The shade of orange the Bengals use on their alternate jerseys gives them the edge over the more simple black or white schemes.
Cleveland Browns: The ones that are brown
A team named the Browns looks its best when the jersey color matches, and this is far superior to the ones that are orange or white. Plus, let's stick to the simple white numbers the team wore just before it changed into the current orange ones.
Dallas Cowboys: Throwbacks
The Cowboys seem to look great no matter which jersey they wear, but this old-school look with the stars on the shoulders is probably the best of the bunch.
Denver Broncos: Orange Crush
John Elway in the orange crush jersey brings back all kinds of nostalgia for Broncos fans, even though Elway and company had switched to the modernized navy blue look by the time they won their first Super Bowl.
Detroit Lions: Blue classics
Seeing Barry Sanders weave his way through defenders in that classic blue jersey is a pleasant reminder for Lions fans that things weren't always so bad.
Green Bay Packers: Home green
Perhaps the most iconic uniform in NFL history. Aside from messing with the stripes on the arms and even jamming a "G" into them in the 1980s, it never changes.
Houston Texans: Whites
The white base gives the red numbers a nice chance to pop, and the navy blue trim matches the helmet for a clean look that finishes the job.
Indianapolis Colts: Whites
Not a lot to choose from when breaking down the Colts, so we like the whites over the blues for the way they match the helmet to complete the nostalgic look.
Kansas City Chiefs: Red classics
The Chiefs are one of those teams that don't give you a lot of options, so we'll rule in favor of the red over the white for one of the league's more classic looks.
Los Angeles Rams: Blue and yellow throwbacks
Was there any doubt? These are one of the more beloved uniforms in the league's storied history.
Miami Dolphins: Old-school teal
The Dan Marino era gave us the Dolphins' best use of the team's color scheme, especially in this teal masterpiece.
Minnesota Vikings: Throwback whites
Randy Moss looked pretty great rocking the white version of the Vikings' jerseys back in 2010.
New England Patriots: Red throwbacks
Tom Brady can make any outfit look good, but the red throwbacks to the team's 1970s and '80s look are just more interesting than the modern uniforms he and Bill Belichick have made famous.
New Orleans Saints: Black and gold
New Orleans has kept it simple over the years, and the primary black jersey with gold lettering and trim that matches the helmet is one of the league's sharpest looks.Jonathan Bachman
New York Giants: Big blue
Simply classic, and the look you think about when the New York Giants come to mind.WPPROD
New York Jets: Whites
The white jersey with the green trim gets the nod over the green look for the way it perfectly compliments the players' helmets. The team's current uniforms are a throwback to the Joe Namath era and are much better than the stuff that came in between.
Oakland Raiders: Black and silver
The throwbacks with the silver numbers are beauties, but the primary black jerseys worn by the Raiders are among the most iconic in NFL history.
Philadelphia Eagles: Old-school kelly green
Randall Cunningham made these kelly green jerseys fly, and the Eagles logo on the sleeve was an excellent finishing touch.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Black and gold
The Steelers didn't really give us another choice -- and no, those bumble bee jobs weren't ever even considered.
San Diego Chargers: Powder blue throwbacks
Philip Rivers may occasionally try to pull these off, but they never looked better than when they were worn by star running back LaDainian Tomlinson.AP Chris Carlson
San Francisco 49ers: Reds
The Niners experimented with excessive shodowing around the numbers and a darker shade of red between the Joe Montana years and today, but it's good to see them back in a classic.
Seattle Seahawks: The AFC West specials
Matt Hasselbeck and Shaun Alxander looked sharp in this 2001 version of the Seahawks' jerseys, a year before Seattle left the AFC to move to the NFC West.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The modern look suits them the best
Save your cries for nostalgia over those hideous 1970s versions -- the modernized look we're seeing now (with just a dash of that old creamsicle orange) is by far the best in the history of the franchise.Joe Robbins
Tennessee Titans: Houston Oilers throwbacks
Tennessee was probably right to change the team nickname after it moved from Houston, but the old Oilers uniforms were among the league's best.Joe Robbins Getty Images
Washington Redskins: Burgundy is best
Questionable nickname aside, there's no doubting the classic burgundy and gold color combination that's even better than another pretty great throwback look.