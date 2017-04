Tony Romo is reportedly ready to retire from football to enter broadcasting, effectively ending his 13-year career with the Cowboys.

There were plenty of great moments during his time in Dallas, from his win over the Lions in the playoffs a few years ago to beating the 49ers with a punctured lung, but there were also low points.

As great as Romo was, his heartbreaking defeats will be remembered for a long time. Here are his five worst moments with the Cowboys.