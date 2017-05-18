Cris Carter: Tom Brady wouldn’t be the only player to not report concussions

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has remained healthy in all but one of his 17 NFL seasons, but Gisele Bundchen revealed earlier this week that Brady has suffered multiple concussions that haven't been reported.
In an interview with CBS, Bundchen said that Brady dealt with a concussion during the 2016 season, and hinted that he has suffered other concussions that "we don't talk about."
On Thursday's episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe and Cris Carter reacted to Bundchen's statement, and noted that hiding injuries to stay on the field is unfortunately a regular practice for NFL players.
The NFL issued a statement following Bundchen's interview and noted that Brady has never reported a head injury
It's incredibly difficult for the family members of NFL players to watch games
“It’s an unusual situation. First of all, you have to realize that the wife of a professional athlete, especially of a quarterback, what they go through emotionally.
Football is a brutal game. And there is no more glamorous but brutal position to play than quarterback. I just know from my siblings and my ex, watching those games was excruciating.
Now, did it pave the way for us and everything? [Yes.] But the actual act of it and doing it? It’s very, very tough.”
A player's loved ones will naturally want to keep them safe and off the field
“This is what I know for a fact. I know that every guy playing in the league, they have someone out there that loves them swearing up and down that they shouldn’t be out there. And they are not a doctor.
Now, did she actually know he had a concussion? Or do you have, like you do after the game, you have a headache but you don’t have to have been hit? It could be from the adrenaline, it could be from lack of sugar. It could be from a number of things that would make you feel [unwell] after a game.”
It's common for players to hide their own injuries to stay on the field
“I have a bit of empathy for anyone who watches them go through that. It is tough to do.
What she right? Was she wrong? She wasn’t either one, she’s a wife. Could she have made a mistake? Did he have had a concussion? I don’t know that.
But in talking with someone in the NFL, I don’t think it’s going to go any further than this. This is not the first time that we’ve had a report about a player -- however it came -- that a player had an injury. This part is not new.
But being a wife, I will give her a little more latitude. The reason why? I don’t believe she’s a doctor.”
This is simply the harsh reality of playing quarterback in the NFL
“This isn’t earth-shattering news.If you play in the NFL, it’s not ‘if.’ It’s ‘when.’ It’s going to happen.
You play not a contact [sport]. NFL football is a collision sport. You’ve got big men running into bigger men at a high rate of speed. So when those bodies collide, there’s going to be some head trauma occasionally.
Here’s the problem: Tom Brady says ‘I want to play until my mid forties, maybe even longer.’
How did Tom Brady get the job [in the first place]? A guy got hurt. Drew Bledsoe had just signed a contract for $103 million dollars.”