Cris Carter: Tom Brady wouldn’t be the only player to not report concussions

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has remained healthy in all but one of his 17 NFL seasons, but Gisele Bundchen revealed earlier this week that Brady has suffered multiple concussions that haven't been reported.

In an interview with CBS, Bundchen said that Brady dealt with a concussion during the 2016 season, and hinted that he has suffered other concussions that "we don't talk about."

On Thursday's episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe and Cris Carter reacted to Bundchen's statement, and noted that hiding injuries to stay on the field is unfortunately a regular practice for NFL players.