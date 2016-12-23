So long, Color Rush jerseys: A tribute to another great year

Week 13: I guess we'll pick purple?

To be fair to the Vikings, it was either going to be a lot of purple or a lot of yellow, and either one would've been rough. After a week off for Thanksgiving, Color Rush returned showing a little rust as Minnesota ditched all the balancing white in their uniforms and filled it in with purple and yellow. The Cowboys — ever the classical ones — kept it traditional and won the game, 17-15. Minnesota lost for the sixth time in seven games after a 5-0 start and was able to cross uniforms off the list of potential explanations for the slide.

Tom Dahlin

Getty Images