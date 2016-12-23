So long, Color Rush jerseys: A tribute to another great year
With Week 16's Giants-Eagles showdown, we bid adieu to our beloved Color Rush jerseys until 2017. It's a bittersweet day. From Weeks 2 to 16, minus Thanksgiving week, we had a weekly showcase to either lavish with praise or viciously mock. It was great. Let's take a moment to remember the year that was in Color Rush joy.Otto Greule Jr/John Grieshop/Orlando Jorge Ramirez Getty Images/Getty/USA TODAY Sports
Week 2: Everyone can enjoy Jets-Bills this time
This was the game that caused issues for red-green colorblind people a year ago, so the Jets peeled back to a standard white road uniform while the Bills once again rocked the all-cherries. The Jets won 37-31 to achieve their season peak winning percentage of .500 at 1-1.Jerome Davis Getty Images
Week 3: The Jacoby Brissett game
With Tom Brady still suspended and backup Jimmy Garoppolo hurt, the Patriots called on third-stringer Brissett in the national spotlight against the Texans. New England went with an all-navy emphasis while Houston went with standard road fare in one of the most disappointingly tasteful Color Rush games of the season. Brissett and the Patriots won 27-0.Barry Chin The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Week 4: The Creamsicles
This. This is what our forefathers intended when they conceived the notion of Color Rush. The Dolphins' bright orange — relegated all its life to being a mere accent color — got to enjoy its 15 minutes of fame amidst a barrage of Twitter jokes. The Bengals — rocking a sharp take on their white road uniforms — got the last laugh, winning 22-7.Aaron Doster USA TODAY Sports
Week 5: Maybe don't wear those again, Niners
This should probably be the last time we ever see red numbers on black uniforms. The Cardinals won 33-21, sending the 49ers to their fourth straight in what is now a streak of 13 straight losses. On second thought, the Niners should try anything they can think of to get out of this nightmare.Thearon W. Henderson Getty Images
Week 6: In which we achieved Color Rush nirvana
Yes. YES! Our first double Color Rush bullseye came in this October showdown between AFC West rivals. Everything is brilliant — the orange and blue schemes, the old-style helmets, the lightning bolt pants stripe. Powder blues on the Chargers would've been nice, but we're not going to be gifted a new Porsche and whine for a Ferrari. The Chargers won, 21-13. This was Color Rush's magnum opus.Sean M. Haffey Getty Images
Week 7: Whoa, slow down, had a little too much fun last week
After the glorious Broncos-Chargers masterstroke, the NFL proved that true genius is hard to follow up. The Packers would normally wear yellow pants with their white shirts, and the Bears white pants with their navy tops. A real bold move on both accounts. Green Bay won, 26-10, in an equally forgettable game.Dylan Buell Getty Images
Week 8: Beauty is in the eye of the beholder
Some see mustard. Some see a type of bodily fluid. Some see a nice gold ... kind of ... maybe? Few of the reviews were positive on Jacksonville's choice here. But hey, you were talking about the Jaguars this week, and that's rare. The Titans went for it too with the light blue as the league worked to wash away the memories of the Packers-Bears snoozefest. Tennessee won, 36-22.Ronald C. Modra Sports Imagery/Getty Images
Week 9: 'A' for effort, Tampa
The all-red was certainly a better choice than going all-pewter, but it didn't help the Buccaneers on the field. The Falcons won, 43-28, to extend the record of teams wearing white in Color Rush games to 5-1. Getting these uniforms off proved an inspiration — it was Tampa Bay's last loss before a five-game win streak that vaulted the Bucs into playoff contention.Don Juan Moore Getty Images
Week 10: The one with the Browns
Cleveland traded out its typical brown road pants for white, but leave it to the Browns to curse teams wearing white in Color Rush games (just 1-5 from this point on). And look how much fun Joe Flacco is having! The Ravens won, 28-7.Karl Merton Ferron Baltimore Sun/TNS via Getty Images
Week 11: Kind of forgot this game happened
Uh, let's see. Two fun teams from recent years met up in a game that likely wasn't going to have playoff implications due to their respective struggles this year. Luke Kuechly got hurt. The Panthers pretty much just wore the same uniforms the Titans had worn three weeks earlier. About the only positive from this game was the Saints' road uniforms, which should be their go-to starting immediately. The Panthers won, 23-20.Grant Halverson Getty Images
Week 13: I guess we'll pick purple?
To be fair to the Vikings, it was either going to be a lot of purple or a lot of yellow, and either one would've been rough. After a week off for Thanksgiving, Color Rush returned showing a little rust as Minnesota ditched all the balancing white in their uniforms and filled it in with purple and yellow. The Cowboys — ever the classical ones — kept it traditional and won the game, 17-15. Minnesota lost for the sixth time in seven games after a 5-0 start and was able to cross uniforms off the list of potential explanations for the slide.Tom Dahlin Getty Images
Week 14: The Raiders do more with less
Let the Raiders show that you don't need a lot of flashy colors to have a good look for Color Rush. The silver-on-white road jerseys showed up the Chiefs' all-reds, but Kansas City beat Oakland for the second time this season, this time 21-13.Peter G. Aiken Getty Images
Week 15: If you get lost in the dark, just look for the Seahawk
You knew it was coming. And when it did, it was everything you hoped it'd be. When the NFL's mad scientists fired up the very first Color Rush Bunsen burners, experimenting with the Seahawks' neon green must've been the most fun. The Seahawks won, 24-3.Otto Greule Jr Getty Images
Week 16: Ending on a simple note
In the final Thursday nighter of the year, the Eagles went all black and the Giants paid homage to a previous era, rocking the old GIANTS helmets from their Super Bowl days. The all-white jersey with blue-and-red numbers was a simple but solid touch.
Farewell, sweet Color Rush. Can't wait for 2017.Al Bello Getty Images