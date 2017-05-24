Colin Cowherd: Do the Seattle Seahawks have a culture problem?

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is one of the QBs expected to visit the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has previously stated the team would consider high-profile players like Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III in a backup role.
On Wednesday's episode of "The Herd", Colin Cowherd argued that with or without Kaepernick, Carroll and the Seahawks might have already cultivated a locker room culture that could be holding the team back.
A city like Seattle is the best destination for Colin Kaepernick
“I’m not really into the Kaepernick story like everybody else is. He’s getting a workout with Seattle in the next couple of days.
"I think, of all the teams in the NFL, Seattle works for Kaepernick. I mean, they have a bad O-line, they need a backup, they don’t have it. He can do that read-option thing, he knows the division.
"I think Kaepernick in Seattle, of all the choices… very tolerant city. I think in a Jacksonville, in a Dallas, a more conservative setting, Arizona, it doesn’t work, when you have big military components.”
Seattle is building a highly outspoken team
“I think Kaepernick in Seattle is fine. I think he’s as good as several backups. I would prefer my backups - [like] Tebow and Kaepernick - to not have fanbases. I want them to be anonymous. I want them to stand in line at the food court and you don’t know who they are. That’s my ideal backup.
"But it’s very interesting what Seattle’s doing here. Michael Bennett, now, has gotten very outspoken. Richard Sherman has gotten very outspoken. Colin Kaepernick can be very outspoken.
"This is the opposite of how Alabama and the New England Patriots have built their dynasties. This is the opposite of the way they’ve done it. Players speaking a lot about non-football stuff sometimes. It’s not the way it’s worked.”
The culture created by Pete Carroll might not work in the long term for Seattle
“Is Seattle trying to win the media, or are they trying to win games?
"And this is funny about Pete Carroll. Pete Carroll, at USC, I was there every game. They got very loose at the end. Agents everywhere, celebrities everywhere, extra coaches, sloppy recruiting. Pete’s last two USC recruiting classes were whiffs everywhere. They got real loose.
"And I like Pete, I think he’s a hell of a football coach, but Saban and Belichick control the information going out. So did [Schembechler], so did Lombardi, so did Parcells. They controlled it. And Pete’s got a different thing.”
Legendary coaches in this league don't have a player-first mentality
“And if you look at the history of our Bill Walshes, and our Parcells, and our Sabans… it’s not been about ‘player first.’ It’s not the way it works. It doesn’t sustain itself. Find me all the examples of a loose locker room, building an empire on it in this league. One of the reasons Russell Wilson isn’t loved by the players there? He’s pro-management. This locker room adding Kaepernick to Bennett, to Sherman - by the way, I love Richard Sherman and Michael. They’re fun guys.
"Who is the one coach in the NFL whose star quarterback regularly criticizes him? Mike Tomlin, Big Ben. Why? No control of the locker room.
"Who is the one coach Belichick really owns? He didn’t own Tony Dungy, he didn’t. He owns Tomlin, and he owns Tomlin not because of personnel, [but because] Mike’s not great with the detail. It is a very loose culture…. That doesn’t work in the history of football.”