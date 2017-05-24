Colin Cowherd: Do the Seattle Seahawks have a culture problem?

A city like Seattle is the best destination for Colin Kaepernick

“I’m not really into the Kaepernick story like everybody else is. He’s getting a workout with Seattle in the next couple of days.

"I think, of all the teams in the NFL, Seattle works for Kaepernick. I mean, they have a bad O-line, they need a backup, they don’t have it. He can do that read-option thing, he knows the division.

"I think Kaepernick in Seattle, of all the choices… very tolerant city. I think in a Jacksonville, in a Dallas, a more conservative setting, Arizona, it doesn’t work, when you have big military components.”