Colin Cowherd ranks NFL franchises, from elite to complete ‘dumpster fires’
On Wednesday's episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd unveiled his NFL Pyramid — a ranking of how well each franchise in the league is operated.
"What’s amazing to be about the NFL … it’s not just that New England’s here, but it’s also that Pittsburgh was close and Green Bay was close again.
If I said to you — think about this … all the owners are billionaires. It’s the No. 1 show on five networks. But I would argue it’s shocking how poorly the individual franchises are run."
According to Cowherd, every franchise can be placed into one of four groups: Exceedingly well-run, mostly well-run, run well-enough and "dumpster fire." Here are the results:
Tier 1: New England, Green Bay, Seattle, Denver
"There’s like four groups of teams. There’s four teams in the NFL — and these coincidentally have the four best winning percentages over the last five years — that I would call exceptionally well-run. They’re not perfect, but GM, coach, owner, quarterback, personnel. I’d say New England, Green Bay, Seattle, Denver. That’s it. Those, to me, are exceptionally well-run franchises."
Tier 2: New York Giants, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Kansas City, Baltimore
"I’d say there’s a category of about five to six teams that are mostly well-run. There’s a hole somewhere. I may not love the GM, I may not love the way they draft, I may not love their head coach. But I think the Giants, the Steelers, Arizona, Kansas City and Baltimore, the last four years, are mostly well-run franchises."Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tier 3: Cincinnati, Atlanta, Houston, Minnesota, Dallas, Washington, New Orleans, Carolina
"After that, there are handful of franchises that are run well-enough to at least be viable. Cincinnati, Atlanta, Houston, Minnesota, Dallas, Washington, the Saints and Carolina. Don’t go crazy on Atlanta because they’re here in the Super Bowl. Don’t go crazy on Atlanta."Matthew Emmons Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
The dumpster fires: Jacksonville, Buffalo, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Tennessee, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis, Miami, New York Jets
"OK, now everybody else qualifies, at some level, as a dumpster fire. Here’s what’s remarkable … that’s like 50 percent of the league! Think about that. Sometimes a Seattle, a Green Bay, a Denver, New England — they benefits from others’ mistakes. It’s not what they’re doing.
Like, if you’re at a company, and you’re No. 2 chasing No. 1, you’re going to get there much quicker if No. 1 makes mistakes. But if you look at the NFL, if you consider the capital investment, the size of the industry. That it dominates professional sports in America … half the league, or close, is a mess. They either don’t know what they’re doing in ownership, they’re too impulsive, they can’t get the quarterback right, they’re poor [at] drafting. That, to me, is remarkable."Dennis Schneidler Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports