Colin Cowherd ranks NFL franchises, from elite to complete ‘dumpster fires’

On Wednesday's episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd unveiled his NFL Pyramid — a ranking of how well each franchise in the league is operated.

"What’s amazing to be about the NFL … it’s not just that New England’s here, but it’s also that Pittsburgh was close and Green Bay was close again.

If I said to you — think about this … all the owners are billionaires. It’s the No. 1 show on five networks. But I would argue it’s shocking how poorly the individual franchises are run."

According to Cowherd, every franchise can be placed into one of four groups: Exceedingly well-run, mostly well-run, run well-enough and "dumpster fire." Here are the results: