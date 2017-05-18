Colin Cowherd explains why NFL should eliminate overtime in the regular season

On Thursday's episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd broke down why the owners should do fans a favor and eliminate overtime in the regular season entirely.
Instead of tinkering with overtime, just get rid of it
“The NFL owners are expected to vote on shortening the overtime from 15 to 10 minutes.
"Just end overtime. It’s over. Get rid of it.
"Number one, if you are still ‘figuring something out’ after 50 years, if you have owned a business and you’re still monkeying around with something, close the department.
"… The NFL last year had two ties, and it was a great year! Who gives a rip if you have a tie?”
Matthew EmmonsMatthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
There's already a tiebreaker built into the game
“Use overtime only for the playoffs, and then you can have the same rules, or any rules that you want. But get rid of it [in the regular season]. How long has the NFL been trying to figure this thing out?
"By the way, we already have a two-point conversion, which is a built-in tiebreaker. That’s what the two-point conversion is for, to decide the game before overtime. It’s built into the league already! Put the pressure on the coaches.”
Mark J. RebilasMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL should put pressure on coaches to go for the win in regulation
“Don’t give people outs in life. Force production. That’s why sales should mostly be on commission. Force production.
"It’s like parenting. We tell our kids, ‘We’ll give you six months after college, then you’re on your own.’ Funny how focused they get. We’re not giving you a lifetime pass, room and board. Force production. Eliminate overtime.”
Isaiah J. DowningIsaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
We would all win as fans
“It would force coaches to go for it on [two-point conversions]. It would mean fewer punts. At the end of regulation, you would win as a fan because the play-calling would get more aggressive, because teams wouldn’t want to tie.
"… With no overtime, you are forcing teams to be aggressive. You’re forcing teams in regulation to punt less, go for it more. You win, I win as a fan.”
USA TODAY SportsUSA TODAY Sports
Eliminating overtime would also reduce the number of injuries
“These leagues don’t want overtime, that’s why the NFL is trying to shorten it. That’s why hockey goes to 3-on-3, not 4-on-4. Nobody wants overtime. Baseball is now considering putting men on base when you get to the 10th, 11th inning. The leagues all don’t want overtime because it affects the next week’s games. If you go 15, 16, 17 innings in baseball, it screws your bullpen up for a week.
"If you go to a 15-minute overtime, you get more injuries -- which the league is absolutely trying to avoid.”
Ken BlazeKen Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
“You don’t win as a fan with overtime. It encourages conservative. It encourages punt. When’s the last time you said to a buddy, ‘You know I love watching football, I love all the punts and field position!’
"You know what you love about football? Going for it, 4th-and-1, blitzes, trick plays down the field.