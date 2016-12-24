11 things that have happened since the last time the Browns won a game

12-24-2016 Cleveland Browns win

After 376 days, the long, national nightmare is over: The Cleveland Browns have won a football game! After last winning on December 13th, 2015 - with Johnny Manziel as their quarterback none the less - Cleveland shocked the Chargers 20-17.

So what has happened since the last time the Browns won an NFL game? A lot, actually.

Including these 11 things...