11 things that have happened since the last time the Browns won a game
12-24-2016 Cleveland Browns win
After 376 days, the long, national nightmare is over: The Cleveland Browns have won a football game! After last winning on December 13th, 2015 - with Johnny Manziel as their quarterback none the less - Cleveland shocked the Chargers 20-17.
So what has happened since the last time the Browns won an NFL game? A lot, actually.
Including these 11 things...
The Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years
Breaking the longest championship drought in major professional sports.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
The Cavaliers broke Cleveland's 52-year championship drought
A drought that included 147 total seasons, if you include the Cavs, Indians and Browns.
Getty Images Getty Image
Dak Prescott went unknown fourth round draft pick to potential NFL MVP
Launching roughly 50,000 "Who should start: Dak or Tony" conversations in the process.Jim McIsaac Getty Images
The Raiders broke a 14-year NFL playoff drought
And did it in arguably the toughest division in the NFL.
Tom Brady was suspended the first four games of the NFL season
And still may end up winning league MVP.
Kobe Bryant retired
And boy, did he do it in style, scoring 60 points in his final game.NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
And David Ortiz
Winning three World Series' with the club in the process.USA TODAY Sports Bob DeChiara
So too did Tim Duncan
And boy, did he do it in his style: With a simple statement, and without a press conference afterward.
Army beat Navy for the first time in 15 years
Danny Wild USA TODAY Sports
Lamar Jackson became the youngest Heisman winner ever
And as a true sophomore could become just the second repeat-winner ever next year.Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner
The St. Louis Rams became the L.A. Rams (but still played the same boring brand of football)
Even a year later, apparently some things never change.
Regardless, congrulations to the Browns and their fans. The nightmare is over.