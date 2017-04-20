5 prospects the Chicago Bears should target in the 2017 NFL Draft

Chicago’s move to a 3-4 base defense last year was — let’s go with shaky. The difficulty in transition was particularly evident on the defensive line. The Bears' need for a nose tackle (0 or 1 technique) and at least one 5-technique is huge. Don’t be surprised if they address the defensive end issue early — perhaps with Alabama’s Jonathan Allen at No. 3. But when it comes to a nose tackle, there isn’t a Day 1 pick to be had. In fact, the first true 0 technique might not go until the third or fourth round. That player might be Tomlinson, who was consistent and sound and an unsung hero of one of the best collegiate defenses in recent memory. He can handle two gaps, is adept at tossing off guards to snag a ball carrier, and will also provide some pop on passing downs — he easily could be a three-down nose, a rarity in the league. Oh, and he might be the smartest player in the draft. Chicago would be wise to cash in an extra pick to move up to land him in the second round.

