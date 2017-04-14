Check out the Detroit Lions’ new uniforms for next season

The Detroit Lions unveiled a new logo and set of uniforms during a season ticket holders' event at Ford Field on Thursday night.

The new unis are pretty similar to the look that the Lions have sported over past handful of years, though they come with some minor changes.

The most notable difference comes in an absence of black in the uniforms, logo and helmet. Instead, the uniform replaces black with silver, including on the facemask. The numbers on the jersey and helmet have a refreshed typeface.

Both the home, away and alternate (gray) jersey feature 'LIONS' over the striping on the right sleeve, as wells as 'WCF' (in honor of William Clay Ford) on the left sleeve.

Detroit will also be bringing back the throwback uniform from their inaugural season in 1934, one that you might recognize from past Thanksgiving Day games.

You can check out some photos of the set below.