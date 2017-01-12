Furious Chargers fans vent at owner Dean Spanos on Twitter over move to LA

Chargers owner Dean Spanos confirmed in a statement released Thursday that after 55 years in San Diego, the franchise will be moving to Los Angeles for the 2017 season. The Chargers are set to play in the 30,000-seat StubHub Center for the next two years while the Rams' new stadium in Inglewood is under construction.

Fans in San Diego were understandably crushed, and team owner Dean Spanos quickly became public enemy No. 1 on social media.