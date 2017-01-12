The Chargers’ 9 most memorable San Diego moments
The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles
After a 55-year run with the city of San Diego, the Chargers are reportedly set to announce a move to Los Angeles.
Here's a look back at the Chargers' nine most memorable San Diego moments.
Jan. 1, 2017: The Chargers play their last game in San Diego
Antonio Gates walks off the field after the Chargers finished their final season in San Diego with a fifth straight loss, 37-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
1961: The Chargers come to San Diego after a year in Los Angeles
This is a photo from a 34-24 Chargers victory over the Oilers on September 24, 1961, at Balboa Stadium in the team's first season in San Diego.
San Diego wins the 1963 AFL Championship Game
On January 5, 1964, the Chargers beat the Boston Patriots to win the team's only AFL Championship, although they appeared in the title game in four of their first five years in the city.
Jan. 13, 2008: Chargers win a playoff thriller over the Colts
Philip Rivers left with an injury, but backup quarterback Billy Volek came in and scored the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard run to take out Peyton Manning's Colts 28-24 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
1982: Dan Fouts sets the record for passing yards per game
Coming off of a season where he set the NFL record for total passing yards in 1981, Dan Fouts set the record for passing yards per game (320.3) in the strike-shortened 1982 season. Dan Marino broke the single-season total yards record in 1984, but the yards-per-game record stood until Drew Brees broke it in 2011.
1982 AFC Championship Game
The Chargers faced the Bengals in the 1982 AFC Championship, in what was the second-coldest game in NFL history. The temperature for the Freezer Bowl was -9 degrees, while the wind chill was a -59. Only the Ice Bowl between the Packers and the Cowboys in 1967 featured a colder temperature at -13, but the wind chill that day in Cincinnati was the league's coldest.B Bennett Getty Images
2006: LaDainian Tomlinson sets the single-season TD record
LaDainian Tomlinson set the all-time single-season record for rushing touchdowns with 28 in 2006. No one has scored more than 18 rushing TDs in any single season since.Getty Images Robert B. Stanton
1994: Chargers beat the Steelers in the AFC Championship to advance to the team's only Super Bowl
Stan Humphries led the Chargers to their only Super Bowl appearance in 1994, and while the Chargers came up short against the 49ers, they did hold off the Steelers in the AFC Championship by breaking up a pass in the end zone in the final minutes to seal the 17-13 victory in front of the hometown fans.
Jan. 2, 1982: Chargers beat the Dolphins in one of the wildest playoff games ever
The Chargers needed overtime to beat the Dolphins 41-38 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, in one of the NFL postseason's more wild and memorable contests. Not only did Kellen Winslow haul in 13 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown, but he also got a hand on Miami's game-winning field goal attempt to send the game to OT.WP