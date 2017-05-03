Which 30-plus star RB will have the best season: Marshawn Lynch, Adrian Peterson or Jamaal Charles?

This was an unusual offseason given the fact three former All-Pro running backs were available. Jamaal Charles, Adrian Peterson and Marshawn Lynch – who had been retired – were all without jobs, each landing with a new team than the one he previously played for.

Charles was the last shoe to drop, signing with the Broncos on Tuesday night. Peterson previously signed with the Saints after years with the Vikings, and Lynch came out of retirement to complete a trade from the Seahawks to the Raiders. They all believe they have plenty left in the tank despite being over 30 years old, though it remains to be seen just how capable they still are.

With all three now on rosters, let’s take a look which one will have the best 2017 season based on six factors that will affect each player.