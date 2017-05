Ranking every NFL stadium from best (Lambeau Field) to worst (FedEx Field)

On a whim, I started reading Yelp! reviews for various NFL stadiums and it's like that awesome old lady who reviewed that Olive Garden is ghostwriting for the site.

"I'm a sucker for a good stadium tour, and the Raymond James Stadium Tour is a good one. I don't want to spoil too much, but I will say that I now have a bunch of pictures of me on a pirate ship."

You don't want to spoil too much? Was this guy unclear with the entire concept of Yelp?

"Love the pirate ship! Clean and efficient."

That sounds like a backhanded compliment toward a pirate ship.

"Love the pirate ship! Would loved to have heard it shoot the cannon."

Feel your pain sbut, hey, that's the fire you play with when you attend Bucs games.