The 9 best NFL players who called it a career after a Super Bowl win

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t going anywhere soon and might play until he’s 50 if his body holds up. Perhaps another day he can join the distinguished group of players to call it a career after winning a championship.

In Super Bowl 51, one Atlanta Falcon who’s played nearly as long Brady, future Hall of Fame candidate Dwight Freeney, will be trying to spin his way to sacking TB12.

"I don't even think about [retirement] until the year is over," the defensive end told reporters. "It usually happens a month or two after the season. I sit there, feel this leg, feel this arm, feel this knee and see where I'm at mentally."

If the Falcons do prevail, that certainly would be a nice way to go out, as these others greats can attest.