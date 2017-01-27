5 issues that could ruin Super Bowl Sunday for the Falcons

Ryan had what many would call the worst season of his career in 2015. He threw just 21 touchdown passes and was turnover-prone with 16 interceptions. In fact, his poor play had some wondering if he was truly a great quarterback. He silenced all of those doubts this season, but that doesn’t mean he won’t have a poor game against the Patriots.

If Ryan reverts to his 2015 tendencies of not protecting the football, making mental errors and throwing inaccurately downfield, the Falcons will be in for a long day. There are almost no indications that he’ll have a game like that, but considering how much he previously struggled in the postseason, it’s impossible to rule it out.

That being said, expect Ryan to use his weapons the way he always has. He’ll get the ball into the hands of his playmakers on short-to-intermediate passes, allowing them to get yards after the catch. That’s when he’s at his best.

