The 5 most crucial plays of the Atlanta Falcons’ season

One year after a torrid 5-0 season start that unraveled in a string of defeats and an 8-8 finish, the Atlanta Falcons turned into an offensive juggernaut averaging a league-best 33.8 points per game in the regular season.

On offense they’re dynamic and balanced, the line is much better than last year and they appear ready for this moment. Will the very young and inexperienced defense get enough stops against the explosive Packers offense to make it to Houston? The NFC Championship game should be a beauty.

Let’s take a look at the crucial plays that have taken Atlanta this far. (Hit the links here to check out the Green Bay, New England and Pittsburgh editions.)