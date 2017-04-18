Shannon Sharpe: Andrew Luck hasn’t lived up to the hype, but the Colts have let him down

Former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Andrew Luck is entering his sixth season with the Indianapolis Colts, and he recently revealed that he originally hurt his surgically repaired shoulder during the 2015 season.
“There were times when, yeah, you play through pain," Luck said, "and there are times when you feel great. I’ve played through pain every year."
Luck is widely considered to have the most star potential of any young quarterback in the NFL and recently topped a ranking of the best quarterbacks drafted in the last decade -- but is he currently one of the NFL's elite? Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe analyzed Luck's career so far on Tuesday's episode of Undisputed, and Sharpe argued that the Colts front office is largely to blame for Luck's struggles over the last two seasons.
Andrew Luck's fatal flaw is that he tries too hard
“Andrew Luck has now played five seasons in the National Football League, one partial because he got beat up and had a lacerated kidney and all sorts of other issues.
"In the big picture, I just want to stress this. He’s a great young man. He’s a coach’s dream.
"In some ways, his biggest problem has been that he tries too hard. He’s going to ‘make it happen’ to the point that he’s going to bulldoze you. He’s going to run over that defender, or he’s going to throw it through that crack between three defenders.”
The media overrated Andrew Luck when he was drafted
“I wasn’t the biggest Andrew Luck fan. I thought he was going to be really good, but I didn’t think he was going to be great.
"But too many of our analysts dug in and said, ‘Here is the next John Elway.’ Isn’t that what they said?
"All I know is what the stats scream over these five years. He’s averaged in QBR -- my favorite quarterback stat -- 13th in the NFL over five years. That’s a 65 average on a scale of 0 to 100.
"It’s pretty good. Last year he was actually very good, he was seventh in the league. The year before he was 24th, and he had an abbreviated year because of the injury.”
Andrew Luck tries to win via brute force, which gets him into trouble
“I see a guy … this may come off as harsh, but I see a guy who has high football IQ who can be a little thick-headed on the field. In a good way, like he’s just going to bulldoze you.
"The opposite of Andrew Luck is Tom Brady, the former sixth-round pick, who is a coach’s dream in another way. He’s going to surgically cut you to pieces. And he’s going to do it with finesse and touch and feel and savvy and anticipation -- and I don’t see those things consistently from Andrew Luck.
"I see a guy who’s just going to force the action on you, and sometimes it gets forced right back in his face, because he can’t stay healthy.”
Luck has become a turnover machine
“They have not had the best offensive line, we’ve talked and talked about that, but I don’t think Peyton had the greatest offensive lines either protecting him. The trick was that Peyton, as we all know, he was getting rid of it as quickly as anybody ever got rid of it, and getting it to the right place quickly in ways that Andrew Luck has not been able to do.
"I admire his guts and his courage and his fortitude, but in the end he’s taken way too much punishment. He’s almost like a running back who looks to run over people, and his body seems to be battered already, to me. Now he’s coming off of shoulder surgery. God bless him, I just don’t know. It seems like he’s going to be an injury waiting to happen from this point forward, because he’s taken unholy punishment for five long NFL seasons -- and it helped turn him into a turnover machine.
…. He just makes too many mistakes because he’s trying too hard, to a fault. In the end, I think he hasn’t lived up to being the No. 1 overall pick And I’m not sure he ever will, because I’m not sure his body is going to cooperate with him from this point forward.”
The Colts' former GM doomed Luck
“I agree with a lot of what you said. But I think it’s two-fold here.
"I think the former general manager, Ryan Grigson, bears a lot of responsibility in the failings -- not only of Andrew Luck, but of this team.
"Skip, let’s look at the Colts as a bank. Andrew Luck is the money. And instead of Ryan Grigson hiring guards, he hires cashiers. He drafts Dwayne Allen, Coby Fleener, Donte Moncrief, Phillip Dorsett, T.Y. Hilton.
"Who’s guarding the money? Who’s guarding Andrew Luck? You’re getting all these cashiers -- that’s pretty, but I need someone to guard the money.”
The Colts' defense puts an enormous amount of pressure on Luck
“You don’t have anyone to protect him, so he’s getting beat in the pocket. And then he’s like, ‘I’ve got to make every play,’ so even when he scrambles … he’s learning now to get down, but there were a lot of times he’s still trying to run people over.
"On the defensive side, because they are so inept, they’re not a very good defensive unit. And he knows, he tries to make plays because he doesn’t have confidence in his defense.
"See, Tom Brady knows that ‘you know what? The likelihood of my defense giving up 30 points is really next to nothing. Maybe 24.’ Tom Brady is saying, ‘All I’ve got to do is get to 25, and more times than not he will get to that magic number.”
The Colts have to get someone who can protect Luck and keep him healthy
“He also needs to [cut down his turnovers]. If your defense is bad and you turn the ball over, tell me how you’re helping them. He needs to understand -- that game against the Broncos, I’ve never seen a quarterback take that kind of punishment. And I hate the phrasing here … he won the battle, but he lost the war. In other words he won that ballgame, but Skip, he’s done for the rest of the year. So what good did he actually do?
"I don’t know where they’re going [in the Draft], but if I’m them they probably should go offensive line. You need to get somebody to protect him.”
Luck has to overcome unrealistic expectations
“A lot of this isn’t his fault. You know why, Skip? He came out almost 30 years to the day when John Elway did, and everybody said ‘he’s the greatest, highest-rated quarterback since John Elway.’
So think about all the quarterbacks in between 1983 and 2012. He was No. 2 to the guy I played nine years with, John Elway. That’s what he’s up against.
… Until he can cover up some of these bad decisions that the former general manager Ryan Grigson, until he can cover up some of the terrible decisions the head coach makes, this is where he is right now. He might not ever be able to live up to what was expected of him."