8 NFL head coaches who could be fired this season
Week 16 hot seat rankings
Winter is the worst season for NFL head coaches. Pressure mounts, tensions run high and job security is a hot topic. Most coaches' jobs are safe. For others, however, firings are certainly possible. Just look at Jeff Fisher and Gus Bradley – both of whom were terminated in the past two weeks.
As the season winds down, more and more coaches will see their names discussed among those on the hot seat. Two AFC East coaches are in serious danger of losing their jobs, while a guy who’s been with his team for 14 is also being questioned.
Here are this week's hot seat rankings, led by those aforementioned AFC East names.
Mike McCarthy, Green Bay Packers (Last week: 8)
The Packers, largely thanks to Aaron Rodgers, have completely turned their season around. In doing so, McCarthy has (almost) removed himself from the hot seat. Complete safety will hinge on whether the Packers beat the Vikings and Lions to get into the postseason in these final two weeks. A playoff berth will essentially guarantee McCarthy his job in 2017.
John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 9)
It’s hard to imagine Harbaugh being on the hot seat, but his reputation is far better than his actual results. The Ravens have been disappointing in recent years and could miss the postseason once again if they lose to the Steelers on Sunday. His offense lacks creativity despite having Joe Flacco at quarterback.
Chuck Pagano, Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 5)
Jeff Fisher is the perfect example of how a contract extension doesn't guarantee a coach his job. Pagano is in the same boat. The Colts are in danger of missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season despite being relatively healthy this year. A poor finish to the year, which is absolutely possible, could spell the end of Pagano's tenure with the Colts.
Mike McCoy, San Diego Chargers (Last week: 3)
The Chargers just cannot seem to hold a lead this season. They blew another fourth-quarter cushion to the Raiders last week, and though that’s not directly McCoy’s fault, he hasn’t done enough to put his players in positions to win. His job security is essentially an hour glass that’s running out of sand, especially with the Chargers’ possible move to Los Angeles.
Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 7)
The Bengals absolutely imploded against the Steelers on Sunday, allowing Pittsburgh to come from behind to steal a win. The Bengals had been playing poorly as it was, so the loss didn’t make it any better. Lewis should take the brunt of the blame for the Bengals’ collapse, as he should for their underwhelming season. Not to mention, the Bengals remain as undisciplined as they’ve ever been with the defense committing a penalty on four straight plays Sunday.
John Fox, Chicago Bears (Last week: 6)
When it comes to job security, success is the No. 1 factor. Sadly for Fox, he hasn't had much of that in Chicago. In two seasons, he's won just nine games. While some of that is the result of a multitude of injuries, he hasn't done a good enough job elevating the play of the guys who are healthy. He surprisingly settled for a field goal in the final minutes against the Packers, then proceeded to leave his defensive back on an island against Aaron Rodgers. That was simply not good coaching.
Todd Bowles, New York Jets (Last week: 4)
Bowles has been through the ringer with the Jets – from Geno Smith being sucker-punched to Ryan Fitzpatrick's holdout to Muhammad Wilkerson missing meetings to Sheldon Richardson now making crass remarks on Snapchat. He's been dealt a difficult hand in New York, and though he's done his best to manage the situation, it probably hasn't been good enough. He mishandled the quarterback situation, wavering back and forth between Bryce Petty and Fitzpatrick, which hurt the team in multiple games.
Rex Ryan, Buffalo Bills (Last week: 2)
With Gus Bradley out in Jacksonville, Ryan moves up one spot as the head coach most likely to be fired this season. The Bills are still winning games, but Ryan's seat hasn't cooled at all. He's even addressed the rumors that his job is on the line, saying he's gotten no assurances from the higher-ups in Buffalo. That alone is telling of his future with the Bills. It certainly doesn't look good for Ryan in just his second year in Buffalo.