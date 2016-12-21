8 NFL head coaches who could be fired this season

Week 16 hot seat rankings

Winter is the worst season for NFL head coaches. Pressure mounts, tensions run high and job security is a hot topic. Most coaches' jobs are safe. For others, however, firings are certainly possible. Just look at Jeff Fisher and Gus Bradley – both of whom were terminated in the past two weeks.

As the season winds down, more and more coaches will see their names discussed among those on the hot seat. Two AFC East coaches are in serious danger of losing their jobs, while a guy who’s been with his team for 14 is also being questioned.

Here are this week’s hot seat rankings, led by those aforementioned AFC East names.

