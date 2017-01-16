5 ways the 2016 Packers are just like the Super Bowl XLV champion Packers

A running back from out of nowhere

As good as Rodgers is, he needs at least a threat in the backfield with him, and there wasn’t one in 2010 until rookie James Starks emerged down the stretch of that season. A sixth-round pick, Starks didn’t get his first carry that season until December. By January, he was the Packers’ leading rusher in all four of their playoff games, including a 123-yard effort in a wild-card win over the Eagles. Ironically, Starks going down this season –- after No. 1 back Eddie Lacy was already lost for the year -- cleared the way for the emergence of receiver-turned-running back Ty Montgomery and waiver-wire find Christine Michael to take over in the backfield. Montgomery hasn’t topped 50 yards rushing since his 162-yard breakout game against Minnesota in Week 16, but the film from that game has forced defenses to honor the threat he and the speedy Michael pose. It’s a far cry from when the Packers went into a Week 7 game against the Bears with since-released Don Jackson and Knile Davis as the only two running backs on the roster. McCarthy gave the ball to Montgomery nine times in that game, signaling what would become a permanent and season-saving adjustment.

AP