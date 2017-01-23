5 reasons Aaron Rodgers isn’t to blame for the Packers’ meltdown in Atlanta

Whenever a football team fizzles on a big stage, the easy — and almost automatic — reflex is to blame the quarterback. After all, the signal-caller is typically the most high-profile (and highest-paid) player on the team, the man most capable of single-handedly winning or losing a given game and a leader, both in the huddle and in the locker room.

With that in mind, it likely comes as no surprise that Aaron Rodgers is being duly criticized in the wake of the Green Bay Packers’ surprisingly lopsided 44-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at the Georgia Dome. But for all Rodgers’ shortcomings in the NFC Championship game, there’s a strong case to be made that blame for the loss — the third largest defeat in franchise playoff history — falls on someone, or something, other than the two-time NFL MVP.

That by no means suggests that Rodgers is beyond reproach when it comes to his team’s failures, but here are five reasons Sunday’s debacle was not his fault:

John David Mercer

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports