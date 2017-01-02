5 candidates to replace Mike McCoy as the Chargers’ head coach

The biggest problem spot for the Chargers in recent years has been the defense. San Diego has gone the offensive route with their recent head coaching hires, so it may be time for them to look on the other side of a ball.

Smith would be an ideal fit. He had a great run in Atlanta after coaching the Ravens’ defensive linemen during their 2000 Super Bowl season. Smith would bring experience and a no-nonsense attitude to the Chargers, which they can certainly use.

The defense hasn’t been threatening for years, but there are some good pieces in place. Jason Verrett and Casey Hayward can pair to give the Chargers a nice duo in the secondary, while Joey Bosa has the makings of a blue-chip talent and a perennial Pro Bowler on the line.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kim Klement