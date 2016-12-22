3 NFC quarterbacks who deserved to make the Pro Bowl over Dak Prescott
Who should have gotten in over Dak?
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was voted into the Pro Bowl this year, recognition for his smart and efficient play leading one of the best teams in the league. He's limited turnovers, run when he's needed to, and -- most importantly -- he's won. But that doesn't mean he should be in the Pro Bowl. Here are three NFC quarterbacks who deserve it more.Getty Images Ronald Martinez
Drew Brees -- New Orleans Saints
This one is particularly egregious. Brees not only leads the league in yards and touchdowns, he's doing so while completing 71 percent of his passes. That's flabbergasting. He's not a West Coast QB, doing little dink-and-dunk stuff and padding his completion percentage. He's airing it out and completing over 70 percent. Brees is being punished for his team's win-loss record, which is silly. It's not his fault the Saints defense is one of the worst in the league.Getty Images Christian Petersen
Matthew Stafford -- Detroit Lions
Matt Stafford and Prescott's stats this season are similar, but I'm giving Stafford the edge because of his supporting cast and where his team would be without him. Prescott is playing behind the best offensive line in football, with the best young running back in football in Ezekiel Elliott ... and with Dez Bryant, Cole Beasley and Jason Witten catching balls. Stafford has Golden Tate. His leading rusher is Theo Riddick, who has 357 yards on the season. The Lions should be terrible, and they're not because Stafford has been brilliant.Getty Images Al Bello
Kirk Cousins -- Washington Redskins
This, admittedly, is the hardest case to make. Cousins has had a few head-scratcher games this year and can make mistakes that Prescott simply hasn't made. But again, it comes down to supporting cast and degree of difficulty. The Cowboys don't need Prescott to be incredible -- they just need him to be efficient. Washington needs Cousins to be incredible in order for them to win, and he has been, developing one of the best deep throws in the game and keeping them in several games they had no business being in. Prescott made the Pro Bowl because he won, but I'm not sure he wins with a team like Washington.Getty Images Patrick Smith