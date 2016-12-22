3 NFC quarterbacks who deserved to make the Pro Bowl over Dak Prescott

Kirk Cousins -- Washington Redskins

This, admittedly, is the hardest case to make. Cousins has had a few head-scratcher games this year and can make mistakes that Prescott simply hasn't made. But again, it comes down to supporting cast and degree of difficulty. The Cowboys don't need Prescott to be incredible -- they just need him to be efficient. Washington needs Cousins to be incredible in order for them to win, and he has been, developing one of the best deep throws in the game and keeping them in several games they had no business being in. Prescott made the Pro Bowl because he won, but I'm not sure he wins with a team like Washington.

Getty Images

Patrick Smith