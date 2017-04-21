See when every NFL team has their bye week in 2017 Andre Vergara @DreDay613 Apr 21, 2017 at 12:13a ET Ready for some football? We know you are, and part of being ready is knowing your team's bye week. The NFL released every team's schedule on Thursday, and we've compiled all the handy bye week info for you. Thank us later. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee Week 5 Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Washington Redskins Mark J. Rebilas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Week 6 Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks Matthew Emmons Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Week 7 Detroit Lions, Houston Texans Getty Images Getty Images Week 8 Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, L.A. Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans Week 9 Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.c Week 10 Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles Kelley L Cox Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Week 11 Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers AP Next Gallery 16 Kansas City Chiefs 2017 schedule Start Gallery »