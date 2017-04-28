The 15 best active NFL players selected after Round 1

After four months and roughly 30,000 different “Is Mitchell Trubisky a franchise quarterback” debates, we’ve survived Round 1 of the NFL Draft. Many teams that picked Thursday made bold proclamations like “This guy is a franchise changer” and “He’s a better person than he is a player” – stuff we all know may not be true.

The good news, however, is that one round doesn’t define a draft, and whether you’re excited about your team’s first-round pick or down on it, there always is plenty of talent available after Round 1. A bunch of Hall of Famers came from Round 2 or later, not to mention some of the league’s current stars.

Here are the players we consider the best in the NFL drafted after Round 1: