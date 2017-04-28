The 15 best active NFL players selected after Round 1
15
Josh Norman, CB, Washington Redskins (5th round, 2011)
14
Geno Atkins, LB, Cincinnati Bengals (4th round, 2010)
13
Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys (3rd round, 2003)
12
Kam Chancellor, S, Seattle Seahawks (5th round, 2010)
11
Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (2nd round, 2013)
10
Landon Collins, S, New York Giants (2nd round, 2014)
9
Justin Houston, LB, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd round, 2011)
8
Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins (2nd round, 2014)
7
Richard Sherman, CB, Seattle Seahawks (5th round, 2011)
6
Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots (2nd round, 2010)
5
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks (3rd round, 2012)
4
Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks (2nd round, 2012)
3
Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (6th round, 2010)
2
Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints (2nd round, 2001)
1