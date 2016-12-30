20 NFL players who can hit statistical milestones in Week 17
Players have goals to go as Week 17 approaches
Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins each can hit 5,000 passing yards Sunday, but they aren't the only players approaching 1,000-yard milestones as Week 17 of the NFL season closes in. There already are 16 1,000-yard receivers and nine 1,000-yard rushers this season, and here is a look at the players who have a chance to join all these exclusive groups Sunday.
Davante Adams, WR, Packers
Adams is having a breakout season in his third year as a pro, which leaves him just 34 receiving yards away from 1,000 heading into Green Bay's Week 17 game at Detroit.
Drew Brees, QB, Saints
Brees needs just 142 passing yards against the Falcons for his record fifth 5,000-yard season. No other NFL quarterback has done it more than once.ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
The Redskins are hoping to earn a playoff spot, needing a win over the New York Giants to get in. Their QB would need to throw for 370 yards to reach the 5,000 for the first time in his career. Don't count him out: He's topped 370 three times already this season.
Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders
It will take 44 yards for Crabtree to join fellow Raiders wideout Amari Cooper in the 1,000-yard club. The standout from Texas Tech has continued on despite an injured finger and might not get as many passes thrown his way as usual against the Broncos given that starting QB Derek Carr is lost for the season.
Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
The second-year pro missed two games but needs only 97 receiving yards to hit the magic number as the Vikings close out the season against the Chicago Bears. Diggs had 720 yards as a rookie.
Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
Not having Tom Brady for the first four games of the season hasn't stopped Edelman from approaching the 1,000 receiving yards. He needs 45 yards to reach the milestone for the second time in his career and the first time since 2013.Getty Images Jim Rogash
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
Another 33-year-old, Fitzgerald is only 20 yards away from his seventh 1,000-yard season. The 13th-year pro will look to reach the mark against the Los Angeles Rams.
Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons
The Falcons and their third-year running back have had a strong season. Heading into the regular-season finale against New Orleans, Freeman needs only 17 yards to hit four figures for the second straight year.
Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports Jim Brown
Pierre Garcon, WR, Redskins
The ninth-year pro hopes to reach 1,000 yards for the second time in his career. A big game from Garcon would help Kirk Cousins in his bid to reach 5,000 passing yards. Garcon enters Sunday's game with the Giants with 945 receiving yards.
Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
San Diego's second-year running back has missed the last two games due to knee and hip injuries. He hopes to play Sunday, needing only three yards to reach 1,000 for the first time.
Frank Gore, RB, Colts
Gore comes into Sunday's game with the Jaguars needing 36 rushing yards to reach the magic number at age 33. He would become the first runner of that age to reach the mark since John Riggins in 1984. He finished 2016 with 967 yards and has hit 1,000 in all but three of his 12 NFL seasons.Getty Images Getty Images
Mark Ingram, RB, Saints
The former Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama needs only 60 rushing yards against the Falcons to reach 1,000. His career-high is 964 in 2014.Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Icon Sportswire
DeSean Jackson, WR, Redskins
Twenty-nine receiving yards Sunday against the Giants will give Jackson his fifth 1,000-yard season in nine years as a pro.Getty Images Getty Images
David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
The second-year pro is close to a lock for more than 100 all-purpose yards per game and comes into Sunday with a mighty challenge. To become a 1,000-yard rusher and receiver, Johnson would have to put up 159 receiving yards. Highly unlikely, but don't ever count him out. He's already at 1,233 rushing yards.
Terrelle Pryor, WR, Browns
During an abysmal year in Cleveland, the former Ohio State quarterback has been a bright spot. He came into the season with 66 career receiving yards and now needs only 87 against the Steelers to hit 1,000 for the season. His numbers are all the more remarkable given the revolving door at Cleveland's quarterback position.Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Scott Galvin
Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings
Another unlikely challenger to the 1,000-yard bar is the third-year wideout from Minnesota State. Thielen had 20 catches combined in his first two seasons. He comes into Sunday's game vs. Chicago with 88 in 2016 and needs only 40 yards to achieve the goal.AP
Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
The rookie out of Ohio State is one of the reasons Brees is approaching a 5,000-yard season. Thomas comes into the game with the Falcons at 981 receiving yards, a total that leads all rookies.AP
Mike Wallace, WR, Ravens
The veteran wideout has enjoyed a resurgence in 2016, catching passes from Joe Flacco after playing for three different teams in the previous four seasons. He needs only 16 receiving yards to reach the 1,000 for the first time since he did it in 2010 and '11 as a Pittsburgh Steeler.
Spencer Ware, RB, Chiefs
Ware missed part of last week's game with injuried ribs and enters Sunday's game against the Chargers listed as questionable. He needs 79 yards to hit 1,000.Jay Biggerstaff Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers
The second-year pro from Western Oregon is a surprising contender for this fraternity. He played in seven games in 2015, catching just two passes. Fast forward to 2016 and Williams has been a favorite target of Philip Rivers, catching 63 balls for 989 yards.