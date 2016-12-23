11 crazy stats from the 2016 NFL season
As the NFL regular season winds down and the playoffs approach, it's time to take a look back at an exciting, parity-filled 2016. Here are 11 statistical anomalies and records to chew on.AP
The Lions already have the most fourth-quarter comeback wins (8) in a single season.
Getty Images
Brock Osweiler (3.2 yards per attempt in Week 7) and David Carr (2.85 yards per attempt in Week 14) posted the two lowest single-game performances from QBs with over 40 attempts in a game since 1970.
Getty Images
The Falcons have scored more touchdowns (6) in Los Angeles than the Rams (5).
Getty Images
Blake Bortles is now winless in all 10 career games in which he has thrown for 300-plus passing yards.
AP
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is 10-for-10 on field goal attempts of 50-plus yards this season (tied the NFL record) and the only FG he’s missed all season came a block by New England (33-for-34).
Getty Images Getty Images
Before getting walloped 38-10 by the Packers in Week 14, the Seahawks had gone an NFL-record 85 straight games without losing a game by more than 10 points.
Getty Images
In a 31-26 loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the Redskins became just the second of 34 NFL teams to lose a game in which they recorded 500-plus yards of offense, committed no turnovers and allowed zero sacks.
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jerome Miron
From Weeks 3 to 11, the Cowboys tied the NFL record (shared by the 2007 Patriots and 2013 Broncos) for consecutive games of at least 400 yards of offense (8) before gaining 264 or fewer against the Vikings and Giants in Weeks 13-14.
In six of the Chargers’ nine losses, they have held a lead in the fourth quarter.
Getty Images Streeter Lecka
In Week 8 at Tampa Bay, Raiders set an NFL record for most penalties in a single game (23) and still managed to win 30-24 in overtime.
Getty Images
Cardinals running back David Johnson has been a model of consistency with an NFL record 14 straight games of at least 100 rushing or receiving (1938 total), but with two games remaining, he trails all-time single-season yards from scrimmage leader Chris Johnson (2,509) by 571 yards.
Getty Images