10 injuries that will shape Week 17 in the NFL

Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins (shoulder)

The tailback suffered a shoulder injury late in Miami's overtime win against the Bills, but the team believes he should be ready to go for the finale against New England this weekend. Ajayi had a heavy workload and managed to rack up 206 yards in the Week 16 win against Buffalo, but the Dolphins will need to keep him healthy as they head into the playoffs.

