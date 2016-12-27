10 injuries that will shape Week 17 in the NFL
Here are the big names who find themselves on the injury report as the NFL heads into the final week of the regular season.Getty Images Getty Images
Derek Carr, QB, Raiders (leg)
The most notable in a slew of devastating injuries over the weekend was Carr going down with a broken fibula. He'll have surgery and miss the rest of the season, which is a catastrophic blow for the QB, who has been stellar this year, and Oakland's title hopes after the playoffs begin.Getty Images Getty Images
Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans (leg)
The Titans quarterback also suffered a broken fibula over the weekend. That's a tough blow for the Titans, who were still in the playoff hunt heading into the game. Mariota's recovery timeline is about four to five months.Getty Images Getty Images
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks (leg)
The Seahawks suffered a big loss when their speedy wideout and returner went down with a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg Saturday. Lockett had surgery, but thankfully there is no ligament damage. It's not quite a death blow, but the Seahawks are worse off without him at a crucial time.Getty Images Getty Images
Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals (back)
Eifert's season came to an end when he was placed on IR this week due to a back strain. He's dealt with injuries all year, missing the first six weeks with back and ankle issues. The Bengals have long been out of contention, but they've struggled without Eifert and A.J. Green in their passing game.DIAMOND IMAGES Diamond Images/Getty Images
Thomas Rawls, RB, Seahawks (shoulder)
The Seahawks may be without their starting running back as they head into the regular-season finale against the 49ers with playoff positioning on the line. Rawls suffered a shoulder injury over the weekend. Head coach Pete Carroll is remaining optimistic but isn't sure whether Rawls will be ready to go. If not, Alex Collins will slot in.Getty Images Getty Images
Kam Chancellor, S, Seahawks (ankle)
Chancellor missed some time after suffering an ankle injury in the first half of Seattle's loss against Arizona, but he returned in the second half. He's listed as questionable for this weekend's game in San Francisco. The Seahawks are already without safety Earl Thomas for the rest of the year, so losing Chancellor would be a major blow.
DeSean Jackson, WR, Redskins (jaw)
Jackson injured his jaw in the third quarter of Washington's win over the Bears on Saturday and didn't return. He's listed as day-to-day while the Redskins head into their regular-season finale against the Giants with a shot at a playoff berth on the line. They'll need their dangerous wideout to be productive.Getty Images Getty Images
Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins (shoulder)
The tailback suffered a shoulder injury late in Miami's overtime win against the Bills, but the team believes he should be ready to go for the finale against New England this weekend. Ajayi had a heavy workload and managed to rack up 206 yards in the Week 16 win against Buffalo, but the Dolphins will need to keep him healthy as they head into the playoffs.Rich Barnes Getty Images
Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers (knee)
Hyde suffered a torn MCL on Saturday after taking a big hit on a fourth-quarter pass. Obviously, the 49ers aren't worrying about the playoffs, but the injury is pretty significant one for their star running back.Getty Images Getty Images
Bryce Petty, QB, Jets (shoulder)
The second-year quarterback exited Saturday's game against the Patriots after injuring his shoulder on a tackle during a fumble return. Petty suffered a torn labrum on his nonthrowing shoulder and was placed on injured reserve, which means that either Ryan Fitzpatrick or Christian Hackenberg will start in Week 17.Getty Images Getty Images