The 10 best things we heard in NFL Week 17
The best quotes from around the league
Aqib Talib explains why he went after Michael Crabtree's necklace, Niners ownership explains firing Chip Kelly, and Josh Norman on the Redskins' disappointing loss. All that and more as we recap the best quotes from Sunday's Week 17 action.Getty Images
Jared Goff with some words of wisdom
He said: "Just remember what this feels like. It's going to drive you through the offseason. It's going to drive you into next year. It's going to maybe even carry with you for the rest of your life."
We say: This is what Goff said he told his teammates in the postgame locker room after the Rams finished a 4-12 season with a 44-6 home loss to the Cardinals.ASSOCIATED PRESS
Steve Smith says his NFL life was a highway
He said: “For a long time, football has been PCH [Pacific Coast] highway where I just kind of gone and done it over and over and over,” Smith said. “Yet very rarely have I pulled over and appreciated the sunset with my wife, with my kids.”
We say: Smith grew up in Los Angeles, and used the Pacific Coast Highway as a metaphor for his NFL career, which has come to an end after 16 seasons.AP AP
49ers owner Jed York explains why Chip Kelly was fired
He said: “Despite my feelings for Trent and Chip, I felt the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary,” York said. “The performance of this team has not lived up to my expectations or those of our fans, and that is truly disappointing. We all expected to see this team progress and develop as the season went on, but unfortunately that did not happen. That is why now is the time to find a new direction for this team.”
We say: Whatever. Kelly may not have been the answer, but at some point the 49ers need to put someone in charge for more than just one season at a time.Thearon W. Henderson
Sam Bradford dodges a question about whether he'll be the starter next season
He said: “That is so far off my radar. I haven’t even begun to think about next year. Obviously, this has been a whirlwind from the day I got here.’’
We say: If Teddy Bridgewater is healthy at the start of training camp, there could be a real competition for the starting job heading into next season -- especially when considering that Bradford completed an NFL record 71.6 percent of his passes this year.
Adam Gase has praise for Tom Brady
He said: "He's a Hall of Famer. It happens. A lot."
We say: Brady's brilliance has been happening quite a bit this season, and the Patriots finished the year 14-2 after a Week 17 thrashing of Gase's Dolphins.Joel Auerbach
Dak Prescott explains what it was like to watch Tony Romo go to work
He said: "It was fun just to go out there and watch him. I mean, it was easy for him, as it’s been for a lot of time in his career. But being able to go out there and watch a guy that I watched growing up be the quarterback of this team just make it look so easy was a good moment.”
We say: Romo played just one series on Sunday, completing 3 of 4 passes for 29 yards and a touchdown as Dak watched from the sidelines.AP
Texans don't know who their starting QB will be in the playoffs
He said: “We’ll talk about that as a staff. We’ll talk about that tomorrow.” O’Brien said later, “I think it’s going to be an evaluation.”
We say: That was Texans coach Bill O'Brien's response when asked if Tom Savage would start if he was healthy next week in the Wild Card round against the Raiders -- a team that has quarterback issues of its own.Thearon W. Henderson Getty Images
Aqib Talib doesn't like it when opposing receivers wear a necklace
He said: “He’s just been wearing that chain all year man and it’s just been growing on me,” Talib said. “I said if you wear that chain in front of me I’m going to snatch it off him. So he wore it in front of me so I had to snatch it off him.”
We say: That was Talib's explanation for going after Michael Crabtree's necklace on Sunday.
Browns owner tries to find a silver lining
He said: "You wouldn't think this was a 1-14 team with the way this team was out there battling (today). Really pleased with (Hue Jackson, pictured) and really pleased with our personnel group. I think we have the right people in place."
We say: The Browns lost in overtime to Pittsburgh to fall to 1-15 on the season -- and earned the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft as a result.
Josh Norman is disgusted with his team's loss
He said: "You don't come out and lose and like that. That right there was just disgusting, it was despicable. ... That right there, it's not football."
We say: He's not wrong. The Giants played their starters, but had nothing to play for in terms of playoff position. The Redskins knew they'd be eliminated with a loss, but didn't play like it and now their season is finished.Getty Images Getty Images