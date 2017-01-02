The 10 best things we heard in NFL Week 17

Jared Goff with some words of wisdom

He said: "Just remember what this feels like. It's going to drive you through the offseason. It's going to drive you into next year. It's going to maybe even carry with you for the rest of your life."

We say: This is what Goff said he told his teammates in the postgame locker room after the Rams finished a 4-12 season with a 44-6 home loss to the Cardinals.

