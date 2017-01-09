The 10 best NFL prospects in tonight’s CFP championship game

Like all quarterbacks, Watson's draft position will be all about the team that decides they need a QB, and how high they want to reach for one. Watson can run, and he has a nice touch on his deep throws. One major concern? A higher interception rate this year. He could go in the second or third round, he could go first overall. It's just about what team falls in love with him. (Or doesn't.)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports