The 10 best NFL prospects in tonight’s CFP championship game
Tonight is the College Football Playoff national championship game, with Alabama squaring off against Clemson for the title. There will be a lot of future NFL talent on the field for both teams. Here are 10 players expected to be taken in the 2017 NFL Draft. (With more to come from both teams in future years, to be sure.)
Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
The dominant Allen could well be the first-overall pick in this year's draft. Strong against the pass and the run, Allen surprised many by returning for his senior season after a stellar junior campaign. It looks to have paid off -- he's only gotten better, stronger, smarter and faster. Any team would love to have a player like him, and it'd be a surprise to see him drop out of the top 5.
Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
If you're a receiver named Mike Williams, odds are you're going to be good at football. The 6'3", 225-pound wideout has been compared to Plaxico Burress for his combination of athleticism, speed and route running. It'd be a surprise to see another receiver taken ahead of him in the draft.Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
Robinson entered the season as one of the top-ranked offensive lineman in the college game, and the 6'6", 327-pound tackle has, for the most part, lived up to the hype. A dominant run blocker, Robinson still needs to polish his game when it comes to blocking for the pass. That shouldn't deter teams too match. He's considered by many to be a top 10 talent.John David Mercer John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alaba
Humphrey just keeps making big plays in big moments. A top defensive back in this year's draft class, he has the speed (he ran on the school's 4x400 team) and hands necessary to play at the next level. And at 6'1" and 200-pounds, he's big enough to hang with NFL receivers. Mock drafts have him going anywhere in the first two rounds, but if a team decides they have a need at the position, I could see him going earlier than expected.Mark J. Rebilas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
Like all quarterbacks, Watson's draft position will be all about the team that decides they need a QB, and how high they want to reach for one. Watson can run, and he has a nice touch on his deep throws. One major concern? A higher interception rate this year. He could go in the second or third round, he could go first overall. It's just about what team falls in love with him. (Or doesn't.)Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
Arguably the most complete linebacker in this draft, Foster has shown the quickness to excell in coverage and the strength and instincts to be a monster against the run. That combination is hard to find out of college, but Foster has it. Some questioned if he'd be able to play as well this year without his former LB partner Reggie Ragland, who left for the NFL -- Foster has been even better.Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson
The 23-year-old Watkins looks built for the NFL, coming in at 6'3" and 300 pounds with quickness. He still needs some work on mechanics, but he could add even more muscle to his frame and could be a team's solution as a big interior plug. Despite more attention from blocker this year, he finished with 41 tackles, 10.5 for a loss.Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
One look at Howard and you say: That's an NFL tight end. At 6'6" and 242 pounds, he earned some comparisons to Panthers' Greg Olsen before the season began. He's too quick for linebackers to cover, too tall for DBs to deal with. He can block, too. If tight ends are the future in the NFL, Howard has a long career ahead of him.Brett Davis Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Cordrea Tankersley, DB, Clemson
Tankersley came back as the only returning member of the Clemson secondary, but quickly established himself as a senior leader and star of the defense. While he doesn't possess the elite speed of a guy like Humphrey, Tankersley does have the athleticism to hang with receivers at the next level. I see him going sometime late in the second round or early in the third.Mark J. Rebilas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Williams, DE/OLB, Alabama
Williams does one thing -- rush the passer -- but man does he do it well. The edge rusher comes in at 6'4", 237 pounds and with a tenacity and quickness coming off the line. He'll need to improve his run defense to succeed at the next level, and a lot of his success on the field comes from drive and raw athleticism, but an NFL team up for a project could land a major, major talent.Jason Getz Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports