WWE Raw raids SmackDown roster in superstar shakeup
WWE Raw welcomed some of SmackDown's biggest stars in the "superstar shakeup." Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose is now a member of the Raw roster, along with former WWE champions Bray Wyatt and The Miz. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James also moved to Raw from the SmackDown Women's division. SmackDown will reveal its new additions Tuesday night.
More NBA Videos
LeBron James or Pat Riley: Who won the breakup? | THE HERD
1 hr ago
Michael Rapaport bets Shannon Sharpe LeBron doesn't win 2017 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED
2 hours ago
Russell Westbrook is the exact same player he has always been | UNDISPUTED
2 hours ago
LeBron James parties in Miami then sits out loss vs. Heat - Skip reacts | UNDISPUTED
3 hours ago
Heat's Erik Spoelstra: 'These games have all felt like playoff games'
14 hours ago
After loss, Korver eager for playoffs to start
14 hours ago