WWE Raw raids SmackDown roster in superstar shakeup

WWE Raw welcomed some of SmackDown's biggest stars in the "superstar shakeup." Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose is now a member of the Raw roster, along with former WWE champions Bray Wyatt and The Miz. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James also moved to Raw from the SmackDown Women's division. SmackDown will reveal its new additions Tuesday night.

