Whitlock not convinced LeBron and the Cavs are a lock for NBA finals | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Colin Cowherd, Jason Whitlock, Eddie House and Cris Carter discuss the chances that the NBA Finals will include the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers for a third straight year.

