Westbrook’s only friend on the court?: ‘The basketball’
Russell Westbrook's friendship with James Harden clearly won't be a distraction while they face off in the playoffs.
More NBA Videos
Clippers can't take advantage of Gorbert's early injury
17 hours ago
Spurs Live: Game 1 goes to San Antonio
18 hours ago
Spurs Live: What did Pop say after Game 1 win?
18 hours ago
Grizzlies' David Fizdale on Game 1 loss to Spurs
18 hours ago
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol on Game 1 loss to San Antonio
18 hours ago
Tony Parker turning back the clock in Game 1 win
19 hours ago