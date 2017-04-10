Westbrook makes history with 42nd triple-double

Russell Westbrook not only made NBA history with his 42nd triple double of the season, but also hit the game-winning shot to lift the Thunder to a win in Denver.

2 days ago

2 days ago

2 days ago

2 days ago

2 days ago

2 days ago

