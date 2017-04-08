Westbrook clinches triple-double average for season

0

Shares

Russell Westbrook became the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season and is tied with Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in a season (41) Westbrook secured his 30-point triple-double average with his sixth assist against the Suns on Friday night Westbrook will also become the first player since Karl Malone In 1989-90 to average 30 points and 10 rebounds in a season.