Tom Brady sends a message to Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas: ‘We all have your back’

Two of Boston's sports superstars are good friends So with Isaiah Thomas struggling in the wake of his sister's death Tom Brady sent the Boston Celtics PG some words of encouragement on Instagram. "It’s how you come back… Good luck tonight. We all have your back! #YourTurn" Although Thomas has struggled, the Bulls are without Rajon Rondo Which should help the two-time All-Star turn things around.