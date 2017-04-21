Tom Brady sends a message to Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas: ‘We all have your back’
Two of Boston's sports superstars are good friends So with Isaiah Thomas struggling in the wake of his sister's death Tom Brady sent the Boston Celtics PG some words of encouragement on Instagram. "It’s how you come back… Good luck tonight. We all have your back! #YourTurn" Although Thomas has struggled, the Bulls are without Rajon Rondo Which should help the two-time All-Star turn things around.
More NBA Videos
Patty Mills: 'They made us pay for those mistakes'
17 hours ago
Tony Parker: 'Give them credit'
17 hours ago
Popovich: 'We were out on a picnic someplace, I don't know'
17 hours ago
Pau Gasol on momentum going into 2nd half of Game 3
17 hours ago
David Fizdale on Game 3 win against Spurs
17 hours ago
Marc Gasol talks Grizzlies Game 3 win over San Antonio
17 hours ago