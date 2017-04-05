Steph Curry is having a ‘down year’ for Warriors – true or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Chris Broussard and Cris Carter joined Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock to discuss whether or not Stephen Curry is having a down year.

More  Speak for Yourself  Videos

LeBron downplaying regular season could reduce NBA schedule | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron downplaying regular season could reduce NBA schedule | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

11 hours ago

Steph Curry is having a 'down year' for Warriors - true or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry is having a 'down year' for Warriors - true or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

11 hours ago

LeBron, Wade tweet their thoughts on refs from NCAA Championship | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron, Wade tweet their thoughts on refs from NCAA Championship | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

1 day ago

Think Jerry Jones wanted Cowboys QB Tony Romo to retire? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Think Jerry Jones wanted Cowboys QB Tony Romo to retire? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

1 day ago

LeBron seen yelling at Tristan Thompson vs Pacers - does it matter? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron seen yelling at Tristan Thompson vs Pacers - does it matter? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

2 days ago

Are the Golden State Warriors too cocky? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Are the Golden State Warriors too cocky? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

2 days ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos